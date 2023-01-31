PUNXSUTAWNEY — Groundhog Day is this Thursday, Feb. 2, but the fun starts well before then in Punxsutawney as tourists and locals alike get ready for Phil’s prediction.
Returning for its second year, the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Groundhog Day in the Park on both Feb. 1 and 2 in Barclay Square. This event includes fire pits spread around the park with s’mores stations and warming centers. There will be food and drinks available, and live music scheduled for the two days, and other entertainment and activities for families.
Chamber President Katie Laska said there will be shuttle buses available on Feb. 1 for the first time ever. The bus will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. making loops from downtown Punxsutawney up to Gobbler’s Knob. There will be a handicap accessible bus as well.
“So if people don’t want to lose their parking place downtown and they want to go to the knob to visit, they can come back then on the shuttle bus and their car will still be parked wherever,” Laska said. “It’s something new that we’re trying so people can see everything… and it’s easier for the tourists to get around.”
The shuttle will be a free service on Feb. 1.
Daily activities in the park start Wednesday at 11 a.m. and include local artisans and craft vendors, food trucks, live music, snow and wood carvings, and balloon art, and new this year, a fruit carver.
The Groundhog Club Inner Circle is also busy getting ready for the celebration, according to Club Director Marcy Galando.
Also on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. will be Gobbler’s Knob Got Talent at the Punxsutawney Community Center. This is a free event to the public, and a chance to see all the acts competing for a chance to be one of two finalists who perform at Gobbler’s Knob the morning of Groundhog Day.
The Groundhog Club members only reception is sold out, and will take place at 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. This is one of the three events Phil makes an appearance at, other than Gobbler’s Knob.
“That is the serious Phil fans. Phil only makes truly three appearances over Groundhog Day at the events. He makes the Lunch with Phil… He makes the members only reception, and he makes the Hogspitality Village at the very end in the morning after his prognostication,” Galando said.
This year, Lunch with Phil is taking place the Saturday after Groundhog Day at the Visitor’s Center.
New this year, the chamber is also hosting the Groundhog Eve Wine Hops and Chocolate Walk in town. Tickets for this are $5 and there are a limited number of tickets, so Laska encourages purchasing a ticket ahead of time.
“The official beer of Groundhog Day is the Cold Snap by Sam Adams, so they’ll bring all of their trailers with tastings and people can buy a bottle at the park,” Laska said.
Tickets can be exchanged for a wristband anytime after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, with check-in at the entrance of CNB Bank on East Mahoning Street. The wine walk is from 4 to 7 p.m.
A full list of local vendors, food trucks, band schedule, and wineries can all be found on the chambers’s website, Punxsutawney.com.
The souvenir shop at the Visitor’s Center expanded this year to accommodate the high volume of customers it has in the days leading up to Groundhog Day. Galando said the excess stock of clothes and items were moved to the event hall of the visitors center for easier storage and browsing.
“I get a lot of extra inventory. We open up at 3 a.m. and we sell all night long,” Galando said. “Thousands of people came through last year.”
Most extra event tickets are sold out at this point, but there’s plenty of other fun to have in Punxsutawney during the days before and after Groundhog Day. Keep up to date on the Groundhog Club website, Groundhog.org.