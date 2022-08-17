PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival is underway at Yoder’s Antique Mall for the 56th year of the celebration.
The festival began last weekend and will continue through Saturday. The festival committee said its mission remains to “provide a family oriented summer celebration of our community and Pennsylvania’s most famous resident, Punxsutawney Phil,” on its website.
Magic Mike Inflatables, Billy Heh Magic, the Ridiculous Nicholas Show, the Dino Exhibit, and musical acts are on site every evening.
The inflatables are available every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Inflatables are free to children from 10 a.m. to noon each day.
Billy Heh has shows remaining on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
The Dino Exhibit has shows at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. the rest of the week, and an additional show at 5:30 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the shows change to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
On Thursday, the Ridiculous Nicholas Show begins performing, having shows at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. this day, and 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m on Friday. On Saturday, his first show begins at 3 p.m. and a second at 5 p.m.
Thursday also includes the children’s sack relay races beginning at noon. Children ages 5 to 13 are welcome to join.
Thursday is concluded with a performance by Jesse Zimmerman Band beginning at 7 p.m. with a mix of country and rock music.
On Friday, the Kids Ninja Obstacle Course begins at noon, offering a fun activity for children ages 5 to 14 to join. Also on Friday there will be a touch a truck event from 2 to 4 p.m.
On Friday, Uptown Band will perform at 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There will be a short intermission from 8-8:30 p.m.
Saturday, the Kenton Stitch Band takes the stage from noon to 2:30 p.m. with an intermission around 1 p.m.
Finishing out the festival will be the Rick K. Road Trip performing at 7 p.m. They have played in more than 36 states with a blend of rock n’ roll from the 1960s to present day.
Also attending the festival are several craft and food vendors such as K-N-S Concessions, J&J Funnel Cakes, and the Burnside Volunteer Fire Company –Thursday to Saturday only.
The many sponsors of this festival help determine the success and financial support of the festival each year, as the committee receives no grants or tax dollars. The monies available each year are used to book local, regional, and national entertainers to provide the festival free to the public.