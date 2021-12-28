PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Groundhog Jog has been set for Saturday, Jan. 29 following the borough council’s approval for the event.
Doug Craft, event organization, submitted a letter for approval to the council, requesting approval for the route of the race and the day for it to be scheduled.
Craft said the race will begin at 10 a.m. beginning at Union Street, behind Barclay Square. From there, runners will go to East Mahoning Street, to Woodland Avenue, to Altman Avenue, to Indiana Street, to Route 119 South, to West Liberty Street, and finally, to South Penn Street ending back at Barclay Square.
Police Chief Matt Conrad confirmed this is the same route the race has followed in the past, and there were no issues with it. The council approved Craft’s request to hold the race in January.
The entire race is a 4-mile run/walk to Gobbler’s Knob and back to Barclay Square. Registrants can choose between a 4-mile virtual race, or to participate in-person on the course. Tickets for either option cost $20 and are available until Jan. 28, the day before the race.
Registration can be completed online at runsignup.com, and those participating in the virtual run can also submit their results on this website as well. Donations in the name of runners or others can be made by going to the donation tab on the website.
Proceeds from the race benefit the Autism Foundation. Those pre-registered will receive a long sleeve shirt and all finishers will receive medals.