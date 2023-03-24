BROCKWAY – Penn State University’s German Day fueled interest in the language for a small group of Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School students just before German exchange students come to the neighborhood.
According to Penn State University’s website, German Day is hosted by the Department of Germanic and Slavic Languages to bring in over 450 high school students studying German. Penn State describes it as a “fun-loaded event.”
Brockway eighth graders Josh Nagele and Wesley Keith agreed. They joined classmate Quinn Kopenhaver along with sophomores Sophia Lorentz and Cadence Lahrman during the day-long event. They found “Erfolg,” or success, in the competitions.
“We won first place for the movie competition,” Keith said. “We were supposed to make a movie that’s two minutes long, like a commercial, in German.”
“We did Fanta because it’s German,” Nagele said. “I think we won because we included fire.”
In German, and under strict parental supervision, Nagele and Keith used a flaming Fanta cup to promote the product.
“We had funny acting and a black screen in the back to control the background,” Nagele added.
“We were the only eighth graders there, and it was nice to go see the Penn State campus,” Keith said.
Brockway German teacher Eric Stawecki said German is a common language taught in high schools throughout Pennsylvania, and with good reason.
“German is a language of commerce,” he said. “While Spanish is more commonly heard throughout the southern part of the United States, German businesses are present in Pennsylvania and employees may have the opportunity at some point to work with someone from a German-speaking country.”
Being a “language of commerce” is one of the reasons why Keith signed up to take German.
“It’s a very good experience, and the class is very interactive,” he said. “Studying German also looks good on resumes.”
Nagele joined German class because his brother David enjoyed it.
“My brother did the language first, seeing him do it and having German students over inspired me to try it,” Nagele said.
Nagele is referring to the school’s German American Partnership Program (GAPP), which brings Germans to Brockway. This is the first year since the COVID-19 pandemic started that Brockway will host German students again. Stawecki started the program when he joined the staff in Brockway, and during that time, he said that lifelong friendships formed between the German students and the Brockway students. The students come from the city of Hann. Münden in Germany. Two teachers and their students stay with various host families in Brockway. They attend classes with their hosts at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, visit various locations, and fly back to Germany. Some years, Brockway students fly to Germany, but that has not happened in a long time. This year, the German students and their hosts will visit Washington DC together before the visitors board a plane back home. Soon, Stawecki hopes to get Brockway students back to Hann. Münden.
“I am excited both for my students and for myself to bring German students back to Brockway for the first time in four years,” Stawecki said. “Almost all host families for this exchange are hosting for the first time, and I hope they have a great experience. Personally, I haven’t been back to Germany since before COVID, so I am also looking forward to using my German language skills in person again rather than through writing and video calls.”