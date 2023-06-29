BROOKVILLE — Elise Grovanz is settling into her role as the community development coordinator for the North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission, and is making rounds to each county in the region with a call for projects.
Grovanz started in the position in November, though the call for projects for the free grant writing program was started in March. This program is available for any municipality or nonprofit in the six-county region of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties.
“We work with nonprofits and municipalities primarily to work on cultivating their project, matching them with a funding source, and ultimately in hopes of submitting a grant application,” Grovanz said.
She is from Emporium in Cameron County, and has a bachelor’s degree in human services. Grovanz enjoys this job because she said it is helping people, which she finds “purposeful.”
In the last year and a half of this program’s existence, North Central has had 19 projects through the program from Jefferson County. This equates to $1.2 million in the county with two projects funded, and six active now.
“We’ve had projects as big as a couple million, and projects as small as a couple thousand, and that’s where it can be federal, state, or local match,” Grovanz said.
Some projects that were submitted to the program within Jefferson County include equipment, transportation, waste water, infrastructure, and, something Grovanz said most people don’t think of, a planning and feasibility study.
“Appalachian Regional Commission funded this based on they saw a need for it. And North Central’s already told me my position was funded for two years via the grant. They don’t plan on it going away. I mean, it’s just such a needed thing around here that our teeny tiny municipalities can’t all hire a grant writer, and it’s a free service,” Grovanz said.
Grovanz said the main barrier for the program is match funds. This can sometimes be overcome by matching “grant to grant” but this isn’t always possible. North Central uses the phrase “put some skin in the game” which Grovanz said means even if a group can’t put the whole match in, putting in what they can might help “bump” them above a project with no match at all.
She is open to phone calls for any project and to answer questions, but said the form online is important to fill out because “if I don’t have it in writing, it’s really hard to work with.”
This form will share about the agency, the project, cost estimates, and any available match funds. A team member will then help “fluff up” the project, which Grovanz said is additional information and what’s important when submitting for a grant.
“We’re a little bit different than a consulting service, whereas a consulting service you can kind of dump it all on them, they do 100 percent of the work. We’re helping you learn how to do it too, which is really nice. We will proofread things for you, we’ll help you submit the funding,” Grovanz said.
She hopes to start a rotation of the six counties she covers so she is more available to each county for in-person meetings occasionally. Grovanz said, “I’m trying to overcome the barriers, but I am in my first year,” adding this plan is also because she realizes transportation can be an issue, as well as broadband from some locations.
The form for prospective projects can be found at www.ncentral.com/call-for-projects/ and click on the “project intake form” on the page.