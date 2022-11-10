DuBOIS — Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County has kicked off its third annual ugly roof contest.
“Each year this contest has demonstrated not only the need the community has for roof repairs and replacements but the generosity of local community members in helping to make it happen,” Director of Operations Meri Collins said.
The contest is made possible through an annual grant given by the Glen & Ruth Mengle Foundation. “Many times, this spurs other business owners to match or contribute to the available funds,” Collins said.
Habitat founded the contest in 2020 because of the many appeals it receives from Clearfield County families asking for roof repairs or replacements. The organization developed the theme for the contest comparing those crumbling and unattractive roofs to ugly Christmas sweaters.
Homeowners age 18 and older who are interested in entering into the contest are invited to visit the Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County’s Facebook page. The first phase of the contest requests participants to like the page and then comment why they think they deserve a new roof. They then share the post in order to move onto the next phase. The contest ends Dec. 31.
Collins said Habitat welcomes gifts and donations from businesses and corporations for its critical repairs program. Donations can be made through its website, clearfieldhabitat.com or mailed directly to the organization at P.O. Box 463, DuBois, PA 15801.