DuBOIS — Two events, one to be held this weekend, will raise funds for Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County’s latest build project located on Merrill Street, Clearfield and one coming in the fall at Curwensville.
A furniture sale will be held Saturday, April 15, from 9-4 p.m. at First Baptist Church located at 197 Eastern Ave., DuBois. Items to be sold include head boards, end tables, bunk beds, recliners, couches, dressers, rockers, stools and storage cubes.
A popup store will be held May 5-7 at DuBois Mall. The sale will kick off Friday, May 5, from 5-7 p.m. It will be held Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, from noon to 5 p.m.
Habitat from Humanity also noted Katie Maines and her son are the recipients of the new home build on Merrill Street, Clearfield.
Maines is a native of Clearfield. Her parents reside in Clearfield. She has a young son she began fostering when he was two months of age. She officially adopted him in August 2022.
Maines said, “Receiving this Habitat home is life changing. It will provide a safe place for my son and I to call home.”
Habitat said they are thrilled to welcome Maines and her son to their family of homeowners.
A second Habitat home is planned to be located in Curwensville later this year. Volunteers are needed for both building projects and assistance at the popup store.
Organizations, groups and individuals interested in volunteering or donating to one of the organization’s projects can visit the website, clearfieldhabitat.com for additional information or to register.