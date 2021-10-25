Clearfield County
DuBois
- Wednesday, Oct. 27 –Second annual Sandy Township and DuBois Mall Trunk or Treat at the DuBois Mall from 5-7 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 29 –Trunk or treat at New Story School on Jeffers Street from 5-7 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 29 through Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6:30-10 p.m. –Ghosts, Ghouls & Goblins –Haunted Walk in the Park in the DuBois City Park.
- Friday, Oct. 29 –Trunk or treat from 4-7 p.m. at Penn State DuBois upper parking lot and then a movie night at 7:15 p.m., “Inside Out,” in the Hiller Auditorium at Penn State DuBois.
- Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30 –Bucktail Council Haunt, Camp Mountain Run, from 7-10:30 p.m. Donation $10 per person to benefit local Scouts; for an additional $5 there is a breakout/escape room; large group rates available. Book online or pay cash at door.
- Friday, Oct. 29 –Reitz Theater of CRI’s Rocky Horror Picture Show at 10 p.m., tickets and details at www.reitztheater.com.
- Saturday, Oct. 30 –Rave to the Grave Halloween Party at 7 p.m. at the DuBois Country Club Tannery Bar and Grill.
- Saturday, Oct. 30 –Trunk or treat from 4-6 p.m. located in the tennis court area of the DuBois City Park.
- Pumpkin Drive –Help them reach the goal of 500 pumpkins to light up the DuBois City Park. Drop off a pumpkin Thursday or Friday at the City Park and enter for a chance to win a gift card at several local businesses.
- Saturday, Oct. 30 –Trunk or treat from 3-5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 197 Eastern Ave., DuBois in the parking lot.
- Saturday, Oct. 30 –Halloween Film Festival at Reitz Theater in downtown DuBois starting at 6 p.m. followed by VIP Paranormal Investigation at midnight. Tickets and details at www.reitztheater.com.
- Sunday, Oct. 31 –Sunny 106 Halloween Parade in downtown DuBois for children ages 12 and under and leashed pets are invited to march down West Long Avenue. Parade line-up starts at 4 p.m. in front of Shankel’s Pharmacy with the parade at 5 p.m. Stop by the First United Methodist Church after the parade for goodie bags filled with treats.
- Sunday, Oct. 31 –Trick-or-treating from 6-8 p.m. following the Halloween Parade in the City of DuBois, Sandy Township and Treasure Lake.
Jefferson County
Falls Creek
- Sunday, Oct. 31 –Parade at 5:30 p.m. trick or treat 6-8 p.m.
Sykesville
- Sunday, Oct. 31 –Parade 2 p.m. to Town Hall for costume contest. Trick or treat to immediately follow at Stahl Park.
Big Run
- Saturday Oct. 30 –Trick or treat from 6-8 p.m. with Big Run BETAs managing a safe house at the War Memorial.
Reynoldsville
- Sunday, Oct. 31 –Parade at 3 p.m. followed by trick or treat until 6 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 31 –Trunk or treat at the C.G. Johnson school parking lot for anyone to join during the same time as trick-or-treating on Sunday.
Brookville
- Saturday, Oct. 30 –Parade at 5:30 with trick or treat following from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 29 –7-8:30 p.m. Halloween Ghost Tour –six story tellers going through the Civil War Cemetery by Northside Park. Tickets can be bought ahead of time or at the door.
Punxsutawney
- Saturday, Oct. 30 –Parade at 6 p.m. with trick or treat following from 6:30-8 p.m. with firefighters stationed at intersections throughout town for safety.
Knoxdale
- Sunday, Oct. 31 –Trunk or treat, 6-8 p.m. at the Firehall.
Corsica
- Saturday, Oct. 30 –Trick or treat, 6-8 p.m.
Valier
- Saturday, Oct. 30 –Trick or treat, 6-8 p.m.
Elk County
St Marys
- Sunday, Oct. 31 –Trick or treat from 6-8 p.m. by porch light invitation
- Sunday, Oct. 31 –St. Marys Rotary Club drive-thru trick or treat on Wolfel Avenue at 4:30 p.m.
Ridgway
- Friday, Oct. 29 –Business Trick or Treat on Main Street from 4-6 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 29 –Trunk or treat, St. Leo’s parking lot from 4-6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 30 –Ridgway Lion’s Club Halloween Parade, line up at 3 p.m. on Center Street
- Saturday, Oct. 30 –Trick or treat in Ridgway Borough by porch light invitation from 5-7 p.m.
Weedville
- Saturday, Oct. 30 –Trunk or treat from 4-6 p.m. at Weedville Wesleyan Church
- Sunday, Oct. 31 –Trick or treat starting at 4 p.m.
Benezette
- Sunday, Oct. 31 –Trick or treat from 4-6 p.m.
Kersey
- Sunday, Oct. 31 –Fox Township Halloween kickoff from 5-6 p.m. at Fox Township Community Park. Trick or treat will follow from 6-8 p.m.
Johnsonburg
- Saturday, Oct. 30 –Halloween parade and trunk or treat from 3-5 p.m. Parade will begin at the Johnsonburg American Legion at 3 p.m.
Wilcox
- Friday, Oct. 29 –The American Legion Auxiliary’s youth pumpkin carving contest, open to children preschool-age to 12th grade. Pumpkins should be brought to the Wilcox Legion by 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 30 –Wilcox Legion Post 467 Halloween adult dance from 9 p.m. –1 a.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 31 –The annual Halloween Parade, sponsored by the Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department, 3 p.m. at the community park. Trunk or treat will follow.