BROCKWAY – After a long absence, the Brockway Community Halloween Parade returned to march down Main Street, attracting ghouls of all ages.
The Brockway Recreation Board hosted the parade, and the board’s Lu Inzana was excited by the turnout.
“We did this parade for the first time in a long time, and it really worked out,” Inzana said.
The Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School marching band followed Police Chief Troy Bell along the parade route, which began beside the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home and ended at the Kaimanns Pavilion at Taylor Memorial Park.
“We were putting the parade together, and it really just developed,” Inzana said. “At one point, about a quarter to two, I thought we weren’t going to have enough people. I thought we’d have too much candy leftover. Then people started to pour in.”
Inzana and members of the recreation board waited by the pavilion with bags of candy to hand out. He said they bagged over 500 bags. The junior high football team rode in a float, throwing candy to the families lining Main Street.
Immediately following the parade, children made their way through Brockway for trick-or-treating. Brockway has held its Halloween on the Sunday closest to the holiday for many years, and trick or treat this year ran from around 2:30 p.m. when the parade broke up to 6 p.m.
The volunteer fire department and fire police posted people at intersections, directing traffic to keep the trick-or-treaters safe. The fire department also handed out free hot chocolate. The weather, according to Inzana, was perfect, and he is thankful for the way the community pulled together to make the day a success.
“I’d just like to thank everyone who helped out,” Inzana said. “The park committee did an excellent job, and I’m really proud of everything.”