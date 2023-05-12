Pennsylvania’s municipal primary election is Tuesday, May 16. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
While most local races are uncontested, there are some that voters will decide across the Tri-County area.
Only voters registered as Democrats or Republicans may select nominees in the primary to represent their party in the Nov. 7 general election.
The following is a look at contested races and a general list of candidates running for local office in DuBois, according to sample ballots posted by each county.
Clearfield County
Republican voters in the City of DuBois will see Edward Walsh running for mayor and Shannon Gabriel running for city council. On the Democratic ballot, Diane Bernardo is running for city council, with no one listed for mayor.
According to an announcement submitted to the Courier Express, three residents are running write-in campaigns to challenge those incumbents. Pat Reasinger is running to become mayor of DuBois while Jennifer Jackson and Elliot Gelfand are running for seats on DuBois City Council.
For mayor, voters of both parties may only vote for one person. For city council, voters of both parties may vote for two people.
Voters can write in candidates on either ballot.
“Anyone can ask for write-ins on either side of the ballot regardless of party affiliation, although they do not get added together,” Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham said.
For school director, Matthew Reed and Dustan Dodd are running to represent District A in the DuBois Area School District on the Republican ticket. Reed also cross-filed to appear on the Democratic ballot. Voters can select two people in each party.
Incumbent David Volpe is listed on the Republican ballot for DuBois city controller.
In Sandy Township, Republican voters will decide a contested race between incumbent Kevin Salandra and challenger Richard Whitaker for one supervisor seat.
Incumbent David Cuneo and newcomer Brian Leech have cross-filed and will appear on both ballots for one two-year term and one four-year term representing District B as school director in the DuBois Area School District. District B will also appear on some Jefferson County ballots. Voters of both parties can select one person for the two-year term and one person for the four-year term.
Countywide, Republican voters will decide contested races for county commissioner and county treasurer.
Voters can select two from the commissioner race between incumbent John Sobel, Mary Tatum and Tim Winters.
Voters can only select one from the treasurer race between Nicole Fletcher, Jay Siegel and Christopher Tarcson.
District Attorney Ryan Sayers is running unopposed on the Republican ticket, as is county Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder.
Heather Olson-Desmett is unopposed on the Republican ballot for recorder of deeds while Graham Guthrie is unopposed on the Democratic ticket for the same position.
Incumbent Dave Glass and Dennis Biancuzzo appear on the Democratic ballot for county commissioner, where voters can select two candidates.
Jefferson County
Republican races in Punxsutawney for borough council and school director are both highly contested. Eight candidates appear on the ballot for a four-year term on borough council, with voters able to select up to three. Those listed include Jim Bianco, Jennifer Blose, Lawrence Larry Chenoga, Nathan Frankenberger, Josh McAfoos, Maresa Miller, Joelle Hoffman Smith and William Bill Williams.
Chenoga, McAfoos, Miller, Hoffman Smith and Williams also appear for a two-year term on council, where voters can select two.
For school director, seven candidates are listed, with voters able to select up to four. Candidates include Doug Blose, Deneen Evans, Timothy Meterko, Jessica Smith, Cindy Taylor, David Wachob and Trevor Yount. Wachob and Taylor cross-filed to appear on the Democratic ballot.
Four candidates appear on the Republican ballot for Reynoldsville Borough Council, as voters can select three from the race featuring Ralph Tucker August, William Cebulskie, Zach Garman and Jeff Siple.
Joseph Antonuccio Jr., James Brown, Jacqueline Manno and Eugene Pierce are running for a four-year term representing Region III as school director in Brockway Area School District on the Republican ballot. Voters can select up to two. Antonuccio and Brown cross-filed to appear on the Democratic ballot.
The Republican race for commissioner leads the countywide contests in Jefferson County, as voters can select two from the field of Herbert Bullers Jr., Mark Humes and Scott North. On the Democratic ballot, John Adduci and Jeffrey Pisarcik are listed, with voters able to select two.
Elk County
The Republican race for district attorney is contested in Elk County, as Danny DeVito runs against Beau Grove. Voters can only select one.
For county commissioner, Greg Gebauer, M Fritz Lecker, Martin Rosenfeld and Peggy Schneider are listed on the Republican ballot, with voters able to select up to two. On the Democratic ballot, Raymond Krise Jr. and Matthew Quesenberry Sr. are listed, with voters able to select two.
Matthew Frey and Connie Saline Herzing are running for county treasurer, with voters selecting one.
Amy Klaiber, Melissa Lundin and Therese Rosenfeld are running to represent Region III of the St. Marys Area School District. Voters can select up to two. All three cross-filed and will appear on both ballots.
Four candidates appear on the Republican ballot for Ridgway Borough Council, including Susan Bonini, Ralph Dussia, Keith Mader Jr. and Chris Matheson. Voters can select up to three.
Statewide
On the Democratic ballot, statewide races include:
Justice of the Supreme Court (vote for one) — Debbie Kunselman, Daniel McCaffery
Judge of the Superior Court (vote for two) — Jill Beck, Pat Dugan, Timika Lane
Judge of the Commonwealth Court (vote for one) — Bryan Neft, Matt Wolf
On the Republican ballot, statewide races include:
Justice of the Supreme Court (vote for one) — Carolyn Carluccio, Patricia McCullough
Judge of the Superior Court (vote for two) — Maria Battista, Harry Smail Jr.
Judge of the Commonwealth Court (vote for one) — Megan Martin, Josh Prince