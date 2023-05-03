SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council was approached by Henderson Township Supervisors requesting an agreement between the two municipalities for use of the borough’s police officer to deal with residents allegedly impeding a road improvement project.
Henderson Township supervisors Homer Schaffer and Harold Pifer attended the Monday evening meeting to explain their situation to the borough council. Schaffer said they have a resident causing “a lot of trouble” and were advised by their lawyer to hire an officer of a neighboring municipality to deal with the situation.
The township is trying to fix a road that has been deemed unsafe for school buses and truck traffic, but the residents are claiming ownership of the section of road near their property.
“We’re going to send them letters telling them –from the lawyer –that if they interfere in any way they will be arrested, but obviously we need an officer to do that. The state police will not do that because they say it’s a civil matter, so we were coming to you to see if we can hire your officer for probably, I’m just going to guess, maybe five eight-hour days,” Schaffer said.
The township was told by its lawyers that such an arrangement is possible through the proper paperwork. The council said this would leave their borough without an officer during those days. Schaffer said he believes if the officer is there to start with, the supervisors would be able to continue and get the work done without his continued presence.
“What they’re doing is, whenever we try to fix the township road, they say the own it, and whenever we try to fix it they interfere,” Schaffer said.
He said when they tried to survey the area, the state police had to be called. People’s Gas also had to call the state police when they were in the area on their right of way because of the same residents, according to Pifer.
Pifer further said there have been incident reports filed with the state police when the situation has escalated.
Solicitor Nicholas Gianvito said he didn’t think the arrangement was possible, not legally, but practically because Sykesville Borough only has one full-time police officer.
Pifer said the man allegedly causing them trouble was a township supervisor about 15 years ago, and he certified the road himself at the time.
“And his signatures on all the papers in the township files stating that he had the road surveyed and it was through the state so he could put our weight limit signs up,” Pifer said.
The township is trying to fix the road because of complaints from the bus company that the road is a hazard, particularly in the winter time, because of how narrow the road is. Pifer also said the township solicitor said if a bus has an accident, since it’s been documented it needs fixed, the township is liable for it.
“I don’t know how it would be a civil matter. It would be a civil matter if there was a dispute over ownership. If there’s no dispute though, or no reasonable dispute…” Gianvito said. “I would say call the state police and tell them to do their job.”
The supervisors said they have documentation of everything that has gone on, they have had lawyers meet and go over all the paperwork, but still the issue persists. Schaffer said the residents are smart enough not to touch any of the township workers or equipment to avoid trouble, but will simply get in the way of the machines and obstruct the work.
The supervisors took Gianvito’s contact information to pass along to their solicitor, as the council did not agree or disagree to the request, but did tell them it might be better to approach a municipality with more officers.