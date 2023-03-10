Connie Saline Herzing has announced her candidacy for Elk County Treasurer on the Republican ballot. Herzing is currently serving as 1st Deputy Treasurer for Elk County.
Connie brought to the county 20 years of knowledge and business experience achieved while employed with an accounting/data processing firm in Ridgway.
She began her employment with the Treasurer’s office in 2005 as office manager, advancing to 2nd Deputy Treasurer in 2011, and was appointed 1st Deputy Treasurer by Peggy Schneider, the current county Treasurer, in 2013.
Through “on the job” experience Connie has obtained the necessary knowledge and skills needed to perform the duties of the county Treasurer. She was commissioned a Notary Public providing notary service for office purposes.
When the Elk County Commissioners levied a County Hotel Tax, Connie became the Hotel Tax Collector responsible for the collection and disbursement of the County Hotel Tax with no additional compensation. The Hotel Tax Collector searches booking agents and social media and works with the assessment office for establishments that have failed to register with the county as short-term rentals. Currently there are 115 rentals registered. Tax monies are disbursed quarterly to the Visitors Bureau and the county. Connie relinquished the tax collector responsibility to the 2nd Deputy Treasurer when she was appointed 1st Deputy Treasurer.
By statute, the Treasurer serves as an agent for the Commonwealth. A Treasurer works with the PA Department of Revenue for processing small games of chance and bingo licenses; the PA Department of Agriculture for dog license; the PA Fish and Boat Commission for fishing licenses and boat registrations; the PA State Police for the issuing of provisional gun permits; and PA Game Commission for hunting, trapping, and doe licenses. Connie oversees that the reports along with disbursement of funds to meet the deadline required by all the agencies on a monthly basis.
The county Treasurer serves as a voting member on the Salary Board, Prison Board, Retirement Board, and the Record Storage Committee in a policy making capacity.
With an annual budget of well over $20 million, the Treasurer’s priority function is to maintain accurate records. Connie oversees receipting, depositing, and reconciling of all monies received by the general fund and 44 supplemental accounts.
The Treasurer’s office is audited annually be elected county auditors, an independent audit firm, and periodically by the State Auditor General’s office.
Connie is a member of Women Who Care and the NRA. She and her husband Ed are both Ridgway Area High School graduates and reside in Ridgway Borough. They enjoy Jeep riding, trail walking, and camping.
Connie is educated by experience, qualified by experience, and proven by experience. Connie’s 18 years of “on the job experience” qualifies her to serve as the next county Treasurer.
Connie would appreciate your support and vote at the May 16 primary election.