DuBOIS – The new wall and landscaping at the “top” of Liberty Boulevard will be enhanced with the help of the DuBois Area Historical Society.
At its work session Thursday, the DuBois City Council approved including $15,000 in the 2023 budget to enable the society to place a number of plaques at the site that relate the city’s history.
While work continues on the wall, it also continues on traffic projects and water line replacements.
City Engineer Chris Nasuti said Stockdale Street and Scribner and Maple avenues have been paved.
The Park-Maple Avenue portion will receive the final paving coat next week.
Bids were tabulated for the Spring Avenue and West Weber Avenue water line replacements. Nasuti will have recommendations on the bids for the council’s consideration at its regular meeting Monday.
Dredging of Sandy Lick Creek is complete from DuBois Street to Liberty Boulevard. Work has begun on the “island” area behind Showers Field.
‘We’re in good shape’
The water level at the reservoir is 4 inches below the spillway but Nasuti said that’s not a problem. By comparison, the level was 23 inches low in 2020. “We’re in good shape,” he said.
Contracts extended
The council approved contract extensions for police Chief Blaine Clark and public works Superintendent Scott Farrell.
Monday meeting
The council and the Sandy Township Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city building on West Scribner Avenue to consider action on the consolidation agreement between the two municipalities.
Immediately following that session, the council will hold its regular meeting.