DuBOIS – Three awardees have been selected to receive this year’s Penn State DuBois Alumni Society Awards during a virtual ceremony planned for Nov. 1.
Each year the Penn State DuBois Alumni Society recognizes individuals for their professional success as well as their support for the campus. Michael Yamrick Jr., ’07, ’10, will receive the Dave Shaffer Outstanding Young Alumni Award; Jana Sharlow, ’97, ’00, receives the Outstanding Alumni Award; and Paul Winkler, ’78, has been named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Yamrick earned his associate degree in wildlife technology and bachelor’s in earth science at Penn State DuBois and went on to earn a bachelor’s focused in earth science with a minor in natural resources from Penn State in 2010. He is currently a project geologist for Triad Engineering in Mechanicsburg and is a licensed professional geologist.
Yamrick lives with his wife, Cassie, and their two children, Kinley and Beckett, in York. He is a member of the York County Alumni Chapter. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family, playing golf and fly fishing.
Sharlow graduated from Penn State DuBois with a bachelor’s degree in business in 2000. She completed an MBA with a concentration in strategy at the University of Pittsburgh in 2003. While attending school, she worked for Eat’n Park restaurants, working her way through the ranks from assistant manager to the field director of Leadership Development. Sharlow is currently the director of Learning at the Eat’n Park Hospitality Group (EPHG), Inc in Pittsburgh where her career has spanned 41 years.
Sharlow has served as a board member for the Mon Valley Initiative, Pittsburgh Technical College, Goodwill and the Penn DuBois Alumni Society. As an ardent “Penn Stater”, she served on “For the Future: The Campaign for Penn State Students” at DuBois. She received the Outstanding Young Alumni Award from the Penn State DuBois Alumni Society in 2004. She has never missed an “EPHG Volunteers for Day of Smiles” or an opportunity to participate in the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh fundraisers.
In her free time, Sharlow enjoys traveling to places abroad, hiking, crochet and glass fusing. She nurtures her entrepreneurial and creative spirit with 6RobinsonRun, the artisan-craft company she has with her three siblings.
Winkler majored in healthcare administration at Penn State, graduating in 1978 and continuing his studies at the University of Pittsburgh and later a residency with the John J. Kane Hospital. After seven years with the Kane Regional Centers, he joined Presbyterian SeniorCare in 1987. He is now President and CEO of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, a continuum of senior housing and care communities and services. After serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the Network, overseeing its range of services and facilities, Winkler was elected President and CEO in March 1999.
Winkler also holds a B.S. in health planning and administration, and a B.A. in general arts and sciences. He earned a Master of Public Health degree in health administration from the University of Pittsburgh. He regularly teaches classes on long-term care at local universities, served as adjunct faculty at the University of Pittsburgh, Graduate School of Public Health where he taught a Healthcare Leadership course and served as a coach with the national LeadingAge Leadership Academy.
In 2013 Winkler was named the recipient of the UPMC Senior Services Grand Champion award in recognition of his 32 years of service to seniors. Additionally, he served on “For the Future” Campaign Committee at Penn State DuBois and supports the campus as a donor.
Winkler and his wife, Connie, reside in Oakmont. They have two adult children and two grandsons.
This virtual Alumni Award presentation is planned for 5 p.m. on Nov. 1. Anyone can register to attend at https://psu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XJ0UDKgGRdWvIdqI_rY_1A.