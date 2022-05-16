PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce president addressed the borough council recently to request their assistance with a new business hoping to open its doors in Punxsutawney, because there is currently no zoning to allow the business in the borough.
Chamber President Katie Laska spoke first before introducing the two men hoping to open the business, a microbrewery. Both men, Jason Huffman and Matt Koppenhaver, said they were hoping to get some guidance from the council on what their best course of action forward was.
Their business plan is for a microbrewery, which they are hoping to both brew beer and sell it out of. The building they want to use is currently zoned in way that would not allow them to do both brewing and selling. There is currently no zone for this in the borough.
Laska said the borough needed a change to its zoning code to better benefit incoming and existing businesses, because zoning has been a consistent issue.
“Our community cannot continue to lose new businesses or prevent old businesses from expanding due to existing zoning code restrictions and lack of business-friendly frame of mind,” Laska said. “We’ve continued to miss out on numerous opportunities of having new businesses open or existing businesses expand due to zoning issues.”
She said the zoning codes need updated to compliment the needed growth of businesses in town, and the chamber needs borough council’s support to do this.
Borough Manager Toby Santik said the building the two are looking at is currently zoned “highway commercial” which does not permit manufacturing. This sparked discussion among the council on whether brewing was considered manufacturing at all.
Santik said he would like the owners to write a letter about what they want to do at the business, and present it to council.
“We’ve got codes in this town, and we’ve got to adhere to all these stipulations, and it’s not the borough, don’t put this on the borough. We’re just following the rules that are mandated to us,” Santik said. “I can tell you one thing for sure, you cannot manufacture, you cannot distribute, and you cannot sell in any zone in this borough. You can’t do all three in any zone…”
Koppenhaver confirmed that he had been told this by code enforcement officer Mary McHenry, saying this essentially “rules out a taproom that makes their own beer being in Punxsutawney.” He argued that manufacturing does not apply to the small brewery they are planning.
“Obviously I have to respect the decision of everyone here, but that was my hope that the council can help us clarify if this truly is under manufacturing or not,” Koppenhaver said.
He was told a variance is typically only granted in circumstances of hardships. Council member Devon Luzelle spoke up, having previous experience with zoning difficulties with his own business. Luzelle’s advice was for the owner to argue they do have a hardship because there is no zone for their business in the borough.
“One would say that if there’s not a zone in town that you can do both, it wouldn’t be you chose that building. That’s a hardship. A variance could very well work because there’s nowhere in town that you can. A variance might be the solution there,” Luzelle said.
Councilman Eric Story was also in favor of having them apply for a variance.
Laska also pointed out that neighboring boroughs and towns have breweries that people travel to for a weekend trip. She asked what codes those boroughs had that Punxsutawney doesn’t, and asked why the borough can’t write them into its own code book. Councilman Justin Cameron said his thoughts were to expedite the process for the two men trying to open a business right now.
The council instructed the owners to file for a variance with the zoning hearing board.