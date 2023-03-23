Mark Humes is running on the Republican ballot for Jefferson County Commissioner in the May primary election.
Humes is a veteran with 23 years of service in the United States Army (Active Army, Reserves in Brookville and National Guard in Punxsutawney). He was activated in 1991 for Desert Storm and was deployed overseas with a military police unit dealing with prisoners of war.
Humes worked at Clarion University for 25 years as a police officer and worked with CNET (Clarion drug task force). He also worked as a Deputy Sheriff (full/part-time) in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years. Humes has been a Brookville Police officer since 1986 and was a member of the Jefferson County Drug Task Force. Currently, he works as a School Resource Officer at Hickory Grove Elementary and Brookville High School.
Humes considers himself a Conservative/Christian. He is also a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. He received a four-year degree from Edinboro University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He has one daughter. Humes has been a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles for over 35 years, and is a member of the Firemen’s Club in Brookville. He enjoys attending church in Coolsprings and Knoxdale.
Humes has been serving the community for over 40 years, and it would be his privilege and honor to represent the residents of Jefferson County for the next four years as Jefferson County Commissioner. If elected, Humes promises to serve the residents of Jefferson County to the very best of his ability and be devoted to the position. He would greatly appreciate your vote in this year’s election.