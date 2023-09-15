CLEARFIELD — A resident recently expressed his concerns about the outcome of drug activity at the Clearfield County Jail.
Charlie Lombardo told the Clearfield County Commissioners at the board’s recent meeting, the facility should be secure and those incarcerated there protected from outside influences. “(The jail) is supposed to be a safe haven,” he said.
“People do drugs. They do bad things and they go to jail to do their time. The way it is there now (they) may as well put in a drive-up window so people can get their drugs.”
He believes it is a positive sign the county is considering the purchase of scanning equipment to help combat drug and other illegal smuggling activity at the jail, but said those in charge there should also be accountable for contraband brought in.
He said the bottom line is the warden, who as the overseer of the jail, should take responsibility for what goes on there.
“Why isn’t the warden being held liable? Why isn’t he conducting cavity searches. He can do different things that would make drugs harder to get,” he said.
Lombardo said he has ideas on what could be done there, but declined to offer any of them during the meeting.
He said he thought there would be more public outcry about the recent drug overdose death of an inmate at the jail and subsequent charges brought against a woman who is alleged to have brought fentanyl into the jail, causing three overdoses including the one that resulted in the inmate’s death.
“Why residents of Clearfield County are not complaining about this, I don’t know. There has to be something done about this,” Lombardo said.