BROOKVILLE — A man from Indiana, Pennsylvania, is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Brookville in 2020, which was later determined through forensic evidence and a subsequent arrest for the theft of another vehicle.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Shawn Heverley, 49, of Indiana, including theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property –third degree felonies.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police called and spoke with the victim on April 14, 2020, during which the victim alleged his vehicle was stolen. The victim said he parked his two-tone 2013 Ford F150 near his house on April 13, and when he was preparing to leave the morning on April 14, the truck was gone. He said it was parked with the keys in the vehicle.
Police searched the immediate area with no results. Police found the VIN for the vehicle and entered it into the National Crime Information Center as stolen and issued a regional notice of the stolen vehicle through Jefferson County Control.
On April 16, police were notified the stolen truck was recovered by the Union Township Police Department in Lawrence County. A local bar owner contacted the police to report the vehicle abandoned, and police later learned it was reported stolen by Brookville police.
Brookville officers filed a forensics service request form to Troop D Butler State Police Barracks to have the vehicle processed for fingerprints and other evidence. On April 17, an officer found blood inside the truck during the forensic examination, and collected samples. The sample was submitted to the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab in Greensburg.
On May 30, 2022 police were notified of an update to this incident and a possible DNA match to the blood sample that was found. The match was reportedly Heverley, who plead guilty to a felony in Lawrence County and was sentenced on March 11, and is required to submit to a DNA sample.
Police reported Heverley was arrested in Lawrence County on April 14, 2020 for attempting to steal a vehicle, the same day the truck was reported stolen from Brookville. Police were able to find a documented incident that put Heverley in Brookville on April 13, 2020.
On this day, Jefferson County Control provided police a description of a man who was allegedly caught going through someone’s vehicle in Pine Creek Township, and was last seen walking toward Brookville. Police later found the person matching the description walking near East Main and Brush streets. This man was identified as Heverley, and was turned over to PSP at the time.
PSP transported Heverley to a Madison Avenue home and released him.
On June 2, 2022, police spoke with Heverley about this incident. Heverley said he never took a vehicle, but did try getting in one to stay warm. Police determined this to be the Pine Creek Township incident. Heverley said he went to his friend’s house to try to stay the night but wasn’t able to. Police speculated who the friend might have been based on Heverley’s details, which put him half a mile from where the truck was stolen from.
Heverley alleged he left on foot when he wasn’t able to stay at his friend’s house, and was eventually picked up by a “fellow” in a red truck. He said he was picked up outside of Brookville and taken to a truck stop or gas station and from there, headed east before ending up in Lawrence County where he attempted to break into another vehicle. Police noted that though he said he was going east, Lawrence County is west of Brookville.
As of Nov. 5, 2022, no further DNA or fingerprint evidence has linked any other person to the crime. Based on the DNA evidence, Heverley’s proximity to the victim’s residence the day of the theft, and the pattern shown by the suspect to steal vehicles, police believe there is probable cause that Heverley stole the truck.
Heverley has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 3, 2023 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.