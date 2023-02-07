Maurene E. Inlow, the current Clearfield County Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds and Clerk of the Orphan’s Court has announced that she will not seek reelection for a new term.
“I have had the privilege and honor to serve Clearfield County as your Register and Recorder and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court since 2008. I have worked in the office for a total of 44 years, serving as chief deputy and a clerk previously. It is my hope that I, along with my staff, have served you well.”
“As I leave this post, I must thank all the voters who put their trust in me, my predecessors, Tim Morgan, Michael Lytle and Karen Starck, who put their complete trust in my ability to run the office. My full appreciation and love to my staff for always being there and making me proud of the way our office runs,” Inlow said in a statement.
“I task the citizens of the county to select a candidate with the energy and interest to keep the office moving forward with technology and one who will be budget minded and act conservatively with county dollars. One who will come in daily with a servant leadership attitude toward those who use or need assistance in the office.”
Inlow continued, “As I start my new phase in life, I will never forget the confidence you placed in me when you elected me. Once again, thank you and God bless you all.”