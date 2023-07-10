CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners on Monday released more information regarding an inmate found dead at Clearfield County Jail on Saturday.
The name of the deceased inmate is Kaitlyn Renee Evans. According to online court documents, Evans, 31, is from Morrisdale.
Evans was incarcerated on May 24 on charges of felony delivery of a controlled substance (two counts), as well as misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to commissioners.
Commissioners said they were unable to release Evans’ name on Saturday pending notification of next of kin.
According to information released by the county late Saturday, commissioners said at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, while doing normal rounds, a corrections officer noted an inmate who appeared to be asleep while sitting up on their bunk. When the inmate did not respond to verbal communication, guards entered the cell, discovered the inmate was not breathing, and administered life-saving techniques.
Emergency personnel arrived on scene and also attempted to save the inmate, unfortunately without success. The Clearfield County Coroner arrived and declared the inmate deceased at approximately 3:30 a.m.
“There is an active investigation by the Clearfield Regional Police into the cause of death. Until that investigation has concluded we cannot give further details,” commissioners said in a statement.