CLEARFIELD — Craig Steven Hauke-Miller, 36, of Lemont, who escaped from the Clearfield County Jail Tuesday afternoon, was apprehended at the nearby Royal Inn motel hours later.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m., Clearfield Regional Police responded to the CCJ for a report of an escaped inmate.
Jail staff informed police that Hauke-Miller had escaped; his cell was located in D-block.
Police viewed surveillance video at the jail. The video showed a corrections officer removing inmates from D-Block for their appointed recreation time in one of the jail’s outdoor recreation yards.
Each of the inmates was searched by the CO before being let out to the yard, and Hauke-Miller was the first to be searched.
After he was searched and allowed outside, knowing the guard would be occupied searching the other inmates, Hauke-Miller used metal bars to climb on top of the door frame where he jumped up and grabbed the edge of the roof.
He then pulled himself onto the roof. Hauke-Miller’s prison uniform got caught on some barbed wire, but he was able to free himself and continue on his escape.
Once on the roof, he ran over to the portion of the building near the employee parking lot, climbed down from the roof and fled the premises on foot.
Approximately 30 inmates were in the yard, many of which witnessed the escape — but none of them reported it to prison staff. It wasn’t discovered he escaped until staff conducted an inmate count at the jail. The jail was immediately placed on lockdown as the police were contacted.
After discovering he was missing, jail staff searched Hauke-Miller’s cell and found an envelope containing his legal paperwork. Inside the envelope, Hauke-Miller wrote a handwritten note stating, “(Expletive) you, I’m out.”
His sheets were also tied together to be used as a mechanism to escape.
Police also discovered Hauke-Miller had made other preparations for his escape. He wore a T-shirt and boxer shorts underneath his prison uniform and used a blue marker to make the T-shirt look like a tie-dye shirt instead of the standard white shirt issued to inmates.
He also used a blue and yellow marker to color his shoes so they wouldn’t look like standard prison-issued shoes.
Hauke-Miller also shaved his head and beard, leaving only a goatee because all of his recent photographs showed him with a full beard and a full head of hair.
He also reportedly stole a pair of eyeglasses from another inmate even though he didn’t wear glasses, in an effort to change his appearance.
Police also learned from other inmates that Hauke-Miller had counted the bricks between the top of the door frame to the roof to help him determine the distance he needed to jump.
Hauke-Miller has an extensive criminal history, including many violent crimes and high risk behaviors. Police determined he was a substantial risk to the public and made his apprehension a priority.
At the time of the escape, Hauke-Miller was incarcerated in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail for allegedly stealing $6,900 during a robbery at a Fuel-On convenience store in Chester Hill on Feb. 6.
Through the investigation, police received intelligence that Hauke-Miller was hiding at the Royal Inn in Lawrence Township.
Members of the Clearfield Regional Police, state troopers, state police aircraft and other specialty units converged on the location and began a door to door search of the premises.
When police knocked on room 211, a female answered, “Come in and get him.”
Police entered the room and took Hauke-Miller into custody.
Hauke-Miller is charged with escape — felony of the first degree, and is being held in CCJ without bail, according to Chief Vincent McGinnis of the Clearfield Regional Police Department.
McGinnis said police are conducting an investigation on whether Hauke-Miller received any help.
Following his arrest, Clearfield County Commissioner and prison board member Mary Tatum issued a statement.
She said Hauke-Miller escaped from the jail at approximately 1 p.m. and through the collaborative efforts of law enforcement, the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, and Clearfield 911, the fugitive was apprehended.
“Thanks to all that were a part of this successful capture, including but not limited to Warden Dave Gallagher and staff, Clearfield Regional Police Department Chief Vincent McGinnis and officers, First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza, PSP Clearfield Troop C Station Commander Sgt. (Thomas) Granville, Corporal Shane Buffone and troopers as well as 911 Director Dave McClure and the vigilant 911 dispatchers that fielded calls from the public and the Clearfield County Prison Board,” Tatum said.
McGinnis also thanked Clearfield EMS for its assistance in responding to the scene of Hauke-Miller’s arrest.
Tatum also noted that the Clearfield County Jail has already resolved the security breach and is completing an internal investigation to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
Tatum said throughout the investigative process they heard from the public that they want a more effective notification system in place whenever an inmate escapes.
“While the hope is that this will never happen again, the Clearfield County Prison Board will explore the options and ensure the enhanced protocols are in place to keep the public notified,” Tatum said.
It was exactly one year ago on May 30, 2022, when two inmates — Donald J. White of Brockway, and Robert Lee Miller Jr. of Clearfield — escaped from the CCJ. The two were outside unsupervised cutting grass on a work detail when they took off their prison uniforms and fled on foot. They were both apprehended within a few weeks of their escape.