Showdown Winners 127 lb. weight class 13-year-old Aamir Ransom with Team 412 of Pittsburgh won against 13-year-old Lennox Horton with Main St. Gym of Salisbury, Md. 152 lb. weight class, 21-year-old Naz Graves with Big Lick Boxing of Roanoke, Va. won against 20-year-old Gerimiah Emptage with Irish Boxing Club of Scranton. 141 lb. weight class 18-year-old Thomas “TJ” Weaver with Team 814 of DuBois won against 18-year-old Jesus Gomez with Main St. Gym of Salisbury, Md. 145 lb. weight class 19-year-old Matthew Acosta with Bizzaros Boxing Gym of Erie won against 23-year-old Onix Rodriguez with Irish Boxing Club of Scranton. 140 lb. weight class 24-year-old Keon Kyte with 412 Boxing of Pittsburgh won against 26-year-old Shane Alwahami with Erie Boxing Academy of Erie. 85 lb. weight class, 11-year-old Ellie Murray of team Ireland won against 13-year-old Ashely Carter with Team 412 of Pittsburgh. 132 lb. weight class, 14-year-old Scott O’Sullivan of Team Ireland won against 13-year-old Damion Kast with Butler Cubs of Butler. 165 lb. weight class, 22-year-old Kelvin Greaney of Team Ireland won against 28-year-old Anthony Reid with Upton Boxing of Baltimore, Md. 90 lb. weight class, 13-year-old Gea Fultz with Team 412 won against 14-year-old Jasmine McCarthy of Team Ireland. 123 lb. weight class, 23-year-old Dylan O’Driscoll of Team Ireland won against 18-year-old Angelo Bizzarro with Erie Boxing Academy of Erie. 178 lb. weight class, 29-year-old Brian Long of Team Ireland won against 21-year-old Jacob Zasowski with Watkins Boxing Indiana. 110 lb. weight class, 22-year-old Teaira Skinner with Upton Boxing of Baltimore won against Saorise Morrissey of Team Ireland. 145 lb. weight class, 23-year-old Aaron O’Donoghue of Team Ireland won against Aziz Yasin with Big Lick Boxing of Roanoke, Va. {related_content_uuid}ad75213b-564d-41b7-99e8-05d530cff867{/related_content_uuid}
DuBOIS — The St. Paddy’s Showdown was a win in the books for Team Ireland, with a majority of its boxers coming out on top in their fights Saturday night at the DuBois Country Club.
The international event, organized by the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League (WPAL) Fitness Center in DuBois, included boxers from the Golden Gloves Boxing Club of Cork, Ireland, with both male and female fighters ranging from age 10 to experienced adults. These boxers took the ring with boxers from Team 412, of Pittsburgh; Butler Cubs, of Butler; Upton Boxing, of Baltimore, Maryland; Erie Boxing Academy, of Erie; Watkins Boxing, of Indiana; and Big Lick Boxing, of Roanoke, Virginia. Also in the ring were fighters from Irish Boxing Club, of Scranton; Main St. Gym, of Salisbury, Maryland; and Bizzaro’s Boxing Gym, of Erie.
Team Ireland left the event with six wins out of their eight fights, proving themselves in the ring as coach John Morrissey said they would.
WPAL Director Aaron Beatty introduced all the teams participating, saying this is WPAL’s 10 year anniversary with the DuBois Country Club, and the best event so far.
“This is our 10 year anniversary here at the DuBois Country Club… I still think this is the best event that we have put together at WPAL. We are so proud to share it with all of you,” Beatty said.
The night was kicked off with a developmental bout between Luke Sorek with DuBois-based Team 814 and Isiah Torres of Irish Boxing Club in Scranton. This was Sorek’s first time getting in the ring for an official bout. Both boxers were considered winners in this development bout.
Another bout featured Team 814’s T.J. Weaver taking home the belt against Jesus Gomez of Main St. Gym in Salisbury, Maryland. The match was three rounds at two minutes each. This fight was later named the “Fight of the Night” after the end of the fight card.
Beatty also had a few awards to hand out to some of the standout volunteers with the organization.
Kristy Murphy was presented with the WPAL/Team 814 Ambassador award for all her hard work.
“A lot of people do help, but one person… and that is Kristy Murphy. She has been –we call her the glue in our gym. She has been there so many days and so many nights for our events, for our programs,” Beatty said.
He also presented Scott and Colleen Cupp with the Champion Contributors award.
“When I came up with the idea of having this great event, there were two people that helped me get started. One man who had a wonderful woman behind him came and met me downtown one day and offered me support to help get this event started, so Scott and Colleen I want to take a moment just to say thank you for all that you’ve done,” Beatty said.
Team Ireland entered the ring after an intermission, beginning the international bouts:
- In the 85 lb. weight class, 11-year-old Ellie Murray of team Ireland won against 13-year-old Ashely Carter with Team 412 of Pittsburgh.
- In the 132 lb. weight class, 14-year-old Scott O’Sullivan of Team Ireland won against 13-year-old Damion Kast with Butler Cubs of Butler.
- In the 165 lb. weight class, 22-year-old Kelvin Greaney of Team Ireland won against 28-year-old Anthony Reid with Upton Boxing of Baltimore, Md.
- In the 90 lb. weight class, 13-year-old Gea Fultz of Team 412 won against 14-year-old Jasmine McCarthy of Team Ireland.
- In the 123 lb. weight class, 23-year-old Dylan O’Driscoll of Team Ireland won against 18-year-old Angelo Bizzarro with Erie Boxing Academy of Erie.
- In the 178 lb. weight class, 29-year-old Brian Long of Team Ireland won against 21-year-old Jacob Zasowski with Watkins Boxing Indiana.
- In the 110 lb. weight class, 22-year-old Teaira Skinner with Upton Boxing of Baltimore won against Saorise Morrissey of Team Ireland.
- In the 145 lb. weight class, 23-year-old Aaron O’Donoghue of Team Ireland won against Aziz Yasin with Big Lick Boxing of Roanoke, Va.