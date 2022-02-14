PUNXSUTAWNEY — Indiana University of Pennsylvania Punxsutawney campus is partnering with the Punxsutawney Area High School to offer improved dual enrollment opportunities to students, giving them the opportunity to take general education credits for low cost or free.
Assistant to the Superintendent Curt Vasas presented the program to the school board before passing the microphone on to Richard Muth, director of regional campuses with IUP. Muth said IUP has offered the dual enrollment option for a while, but that some changes had been made to make this more accessible.
“The Punxsutawney Area College Trust for a long time has supported Punxsutawney students to take those classes. What’s new about what we’ve developed here, and this has been months in the works, is that we’ve really aligned the way we offer our classes on the campus to better fit the capabilities of the students from Punxsy,” Muth said.
Muth explained that he has control over classes, and that the general education classes the students in dual enrollment would take are now being offered in the morning.
According to Muth, IUP discounts dual enrollment classes 75 percent, and the Punxsutawney Area College Trust, which was established in the early 1960s, “has agreed for many years to provide that coverage of the other 25 percent.”
“So, for sure for the fall semester, they’re fully funding that, so students who do this would have no cost to them. They would be taking six credits if they take both classes,” Muth said.
One class would be scheduled for Monday and Wednesday from 8 to 9:15 a.m. and the second is a Tuesday and Thursday class from 8 to 9:15 a.m. Muth also said the university is working on offering support services on Fridays such as tutoring or career guidance “to really round out the entire week.”
Students are not required to take both classes, but they are structured to give them the option.
Since all the classes are liberal studies general education credits, they will be transferable to any college a student might choose to go to, not only IUP.
“Hypothetically a current high school sophomore could start this program next year, and take six in the fall and six in the spring, and then six in the fall and six in the spring and graduate with Punxsy High School with 24 college credits. Now it’s a lot of work, you’re taking college classes plus your high school curriculum,” Muth said. “This a great opportunity to get some college credits at a low cost or no cost.”
Students who choose to take the college courses will still be required to take their high school equivalent courses. The college classes will also not be replacing AP classes.
“And we’ll have some prerequisite courses for them to take prior to taking the college courses so we can keep our classroom enrollments full,” Paul Hetrick, high school principal, said.
There has been no cap set on the number of students the program will accept, and the trust funding the students has agreed to pay for whoever wants to attend in the fall 2022 semester.
“So the trust in the past has paid for all students, but because we didn’t really partner well and set the classes up, there was only a couple students every year doing this. We have no idea how many students are going to take advantage of this. So, the trust has made a major commitment to say ‘we’re covering the fall semester,’” Muth said.
Muth said he is the parent of a student who recently participated in dual enrollment, and said he believes there are more advantages than just the credits to the program.
“The best thing is that they learn how to be a college student while they’re still living at home. And then they transition into college from high school. That learning experience… that is so much more valuable than the actual credits that they’re going to earn and walk out with. Because then when they go to college… they understand what it’s like to be successful, and they don’t have a bad semester or a bad year,” Muth said.
The school administration is also discussing transportation accommodations for any students wishing to participate who might not have their own cars or reliable transportation.
“It really has been wonderful working with your administrators to make this happen. We’ve been working on this for months and months to make this all fit for everyone,” Muth said.