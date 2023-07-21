Editor’s note: The Courier Express is publishing a series of articles throughout the week about the Falls Creek Borough as it celebrates its 175th anniversary. This article highlights Jackson China Company.
FALLS CREEK — One of the major employers in Falls Creek for 72 years was the Jackson China Company, which was known worldwide for its custom designs of all manner of chinaware and pottery, and has collectors both local and nationwide.
One major collector right in Falls Creek is born and raised local Ken Burley, who has an estimated 7,000 pieces of Jackson China, but possibly more. Burley worked at Jackson China for 11 years before its closure in 1985, alongside many of his relatives and neighbors. He said “everybody starts out usually in the clay shop” when working at Jackson China.
The factory employed about 400 or more people, according to Burley.
While Burley can’t speak to why others collect Jackson China, he enjoys collecting pieces because they remind him of those he worked alongside and grew up with. His collection has been created over the last 35 years.
“It was all my neighbors and everyone that worked there, and my grandfather worked there and my uncle. Everyone’s passed away now, there’s not too many of us left,” Burley said.
Burley didn’t immediately start collecting, but when he did, his neighbors were helpful in bringing some of their pieces to him. He also found pieces through antique collectors, trading with other collectors, and searching eBay.
He has one piece given to him by a neighbor that reminds him of her, saying “Emma lived in that house right there, and she made all the handles that you see. She was the handle maker. Everybody did something different.”
Another personal cup he has belonged to his Sunday School teacher, and another cup that belonged to her husband who also worked at Jackson China.
“My neighbor that lived over here, she brought this over and asked me if I wanted it for my collection. She got me all kinds of china, and I said ‘yes,’ and when she handed it to me she told me her mother gave that to her when she was 6 years old,” Burley recalled.
Before Jackson China, there was the Fitzpatrick Glass Company, but when it failed, the property was bought by Jackson China. The glass factories were how Falls Creek got the nickname “The Crystal City” in the first place.
“I see faces. I see Emma. When I see a teapot, I’ll see my grandfather. My uncle and my aunt. My neighbors that lived here when Jackson China shut down, which was Dolores, her whole family lost their jobs,” Burley said. “I know the person that put on the gold lines, all of that…I see a gold line, I see Robert Ferringer who lived right down the road here. I see faces.”
He spoke about watching the painters hand paint lines on some of the cups and plates, by spinning the pieces on a wheel, and using decals for other artwork.
He has a good relationship today with Roger Mikulec who owns Crystal City Antiques in Falls Creek, who calls him when he finds a good piece of Jackson China, and also sells some of Burley’s duplicates. Mikulec also has an entire room in his shop dedicated to Jackson China, from a $1 rack to very unique pieces. He will also call Burley to see if he might have a piece someone is hunting for that he is willing to part with.
“Roger finds stuff for me, and then we wheel and deal back and forth because he needs stuff for customers that come in and want to know if he has something,” Burley said.
He also has a relationship with Yoder’s Antique Mall in Punxsutawney and Chris Moose Store in Brockway, saying “I have a whole army” that finds him Jackson China.
Toward the end of working at Jackson China, Burley worked in the shipping and receiving department, making him well aware of how far the company shipped. He recalls shipping pieces to Saudi Arabia, the Virgin Islands, Kuwait, all the casinos around Las Vegas, and down to mom and pop restaurants across the United States.
“If I don’t have it I usually try to get it… I’m just collecting it, it got out of hand. My hobby got out of hand,” Burley jokes. “I have a lot of history, I mean we made for the Air Force, the Army, the Navy, I have pieces with the presidential seal on, I have a picture of Jimmy Carter on a plate.”
One of his favorite pieces in his collection includes “a great big coffee pot” that only two were made, and another bowl that he said never went into production and only one was made. His friends hunted them down for him.
He said “I got pretty lucky and got that, and then I have other pieces that are sample pieces that never really went into production, so those are one of a kind too.” His collection features many unique and rare pieces outside of just these two.
He got these pieces from his time working at the company. His collection also features pieces from the very early days of production, having some back stamped for the 1920s.
Burley is very knowledgeable about all things Jackson China, being able to tell a lot about a piece just based on its back stamp. The company would make a new back stamp for almost any run of a collection. Burley can often tell the year something was made just based on this stamp.
Burley also shared about the different types of Jackson China, such as Royal Jackson and Featherweight, and Vitrified. The Royal were translucent pieces, and Featherweight were as it sounds, lighter pieces, and Vitrified were a very hard baked china. He has also found pieces he didn’t expect to be Jackson China, saying “a lot of this I flipped over, I would have never expected it to be Jackson and then it turned out that it was.”
He has pieces that showcase the wide geographical area that ordered designs from Jackson China, and many local pieces that showcase local events, churches, and other buildings and businesses.
Burley also had many pieces that he said came from night shift, where the workers seemed to have a bit of fun. He has many pieces with names painted onto them that he said were night shift workers, or some with added images.
Another set of plates Burley likes are the conversation pieces he has that were made in 1957 and feature cartoon-like scenes on them. He also has small sample plates the salesmen used to carry with them, and an array of other items people might not realize the company made. He has shot glasses that were only made for a short period of time, sugar bowls, dishes, and ashtrays.
Burley believes unless people worked at Jackson China, they didn’t realize the scale of the factory and how widely known the creations were. He said Fall Creek “was on the map for 72 years” because of the factory.