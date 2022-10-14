PUNXSUTAWNEY — New to Punxsutawney, but familiar elsewhere in Jefferson County, Jacob d’Argy attended the recent borough council meeting to introduce himself as the new owner of the former Richard L. Fait Funeral Home.
d’Argy said that a few months ago he purchased the funeral home on North Jefferson Street. The funeral home joins his business of d’Argy Family Funeral Home as the Fait-d’Argy Funeral Home.
“We put a whole lot of time and effort and money into remodeling that funeral home. It’s been there for a very long time and has had some difficulties with location inside and these types of things, and I think most of you, if you live in Punxsy, have been there once or twice,” d’Argy said.
He said he has been trying to get to know everyone since coming to town, but that he also has a good crew helping him.
“But when I first came to town, I tried to get to know everyone a little bit at a time. I say one family at a time there’s no way that any one person can do that, and I have a wonderful crew, who over the course of time you all will get to know,” d’Argy said.
He said he has met Borough Manager Toby Santik and Police Chief Matt Conrad. He said the first day he met Conrad, he said something to him that has stuck with him.
d’Argy said Conrad said “spend some money here” during their first introductions, which he found interesting. d’Argy then said he lives in Brookville and “hate(s) when companies come in.. and take our money and spend it somewhere else.” He appreciated the sentiment behind Conrad’s words.
“What your chief was saying, I think, was make sure you take care of our people and our town. So, it’s very important to me and it shows the care that at least he has, and I’m sure everyone kind of feels the same,” d’Argy said.
He said he is looking for ways to help Punxsutawney, and his team is “more than willing to be a part of the community.” He said his overall goal of the funeral home is to take care of people, both through the funeral services, and through interactions on a daily basis and through whatever needs can be met.
The question of parking was raised by Councilman Eric Story, and d’Argy said this is something he is working on and knew he would have to overcome when he bought the funeral home. He said the funeral home has “exactly zero parking spaces.” He said people have been finding where to park for 75 years, so he hopes they continue to do this while he figures out what to do.
There are other parking lots near the funeral home, but he said he can’t give permission for people to park there because he does not own any of them, and they are not part of the funeral home.
Council President Jim Bianco concluded the discussion with “welcome to the neighborhood, I wish you good luck, but I hope I’m not your next customer.”