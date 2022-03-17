BROOKVILLE — An inmate at the Jefferson County Jail is facing a felony charge for allegedly hitting a corrections officer in the face.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Michael J. Brown, 39, of Huntingdon, including aggravated assault –second degree felony, simple assault –second degree misdemeanor, and harassment –summary offense.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a video shows Brown staying seated at a table after all the other inmates went to their cells. A corrections officer later said there was a call for lockdown, and Brown refused to lockdown.
The lieutenant on duty said he was serving meals and was radioed that Brown had not gone to his cell. The lieutenant said Brown was already on lockdown for an earlier headcount infraction.
There was reportedly a discussion between Brown and the corrections officers present.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Brown was told three more times to lockdown, and each time he refused, allegedly saying he wanted to speak with the warden or deputy warden. After the third order, an officer was given permission to use spray on Brown.
Brown then reportedly turned his head and got up to approach the officer. Brown allegedly swung a closed fist at the officer, and hit him on the jaw, according to the affidavit. Officers were able to pin him to the table, then to the ground until he could be properly restrained.
He was then taken for a shower for decontamination and looked over by medical staff. He was reportedly cleared of any injuries by a nurse, according to the affidavit.
He is currently being held in Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.