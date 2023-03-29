REYNOLDSVILLE — Art Department students presented to the Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Operation Committee meeting, having received their work back from its display at the Fusion Cafe in Brookville.
Three students Halee-Jeanne Postlewait, Emma Orris, of Brookville School District, and Kelsey Dixon, of DuBois School District, attended the meeting on behalf of the Art Club at school. All of the artwork that was on display in Brookville was arranged at the back of the library for the committee to view.
The show was held at Fusion as part of Career and Technical Education Month in February, and was being presented to the committee in March for Youth Arts Month, according to art teacher Angela Dragich.
“Originally we had 65 pieces and 31 artists. We have most of our artwork back, some of it sold because we were able to put some of our artwork for sale…” Postlewait said.
One of the people who purchased some of the pieces re-donated them back to the school. Committee member Jeff Ginther asked the students what that felt like, and they agreed it was a good feeling. Each of the students picked a piece of their artwork from the display to talk about with the board.
Postlewait was the first to talk about her artwork, saying it was surrealism, which she explained as focusing more on feeling.
“You can put your feelings on a piece of paper or a canvas and color it and it kind of shows how you’re feeling, and for this one it kind of represents your headspace. You’re in your own space,” Postlewait said of her painting.
Emma Orris went next, saying her piece was part of the coloring book the students made. She decided to further her piece and add color to it herself. She called it the “mystical forest” and said she enjoys making art of mushrooms and mystical creatures.
Finally, Dixon spoke about her artwork, explaining the process she used. She said it was part of a project to use gridlines, so she found a photo online and used a lightbox to simplify the design. She drew a grid over the photo and a grid onto her canvas and transferred the image onto the canvas following the gridlines.
Director's Report
Director Barry Fillman said the school will be having an “everything on wheels” show from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, showcasing anything that can be rolled to the school, including tractors, trucks, cars, all sizes of motors.
“Whatever they can roll here. It should be a good morning to get out and see those things,” Fillman said.
He also turned it over to Principal Melissa Mowrey to give an update on enrollment numbers, which are up to about 130 applications for next school year. This puts the total enrollment estimated around 540 for next school year.
Mowrey also said the school has not mailed out anything to students who showed interest, but who have not applied yet. She said they “get quite a few back that way.”
Student Board Report
Michael Ford, the student committee representative, provided his update as well saying the students going to States in Skills USA will be heading to compete in Hershey on April 14. He also said the “Dog Pound Challenge” took place recently, which Amber Hathorn, the Special Education supervisor and Gifted coordinator, elaborated on.
The Bloomsburg University’s Zeigler College of Business Annual Husky Dog Pound Competition is a Shark Tank inspired contest among middle and high school students. Hathorn said the school took eight teams to compete in the challenge, with two teams placing.
One team placed 20th with their design of an app for phones to create “a hub” for all social media. It would consolidate all of the feeds into one system, and the user can send out to whichever platform they wanted.
“Almost like ClassLink, like we use ClassLink here, that was more like the ClassLink for social media,” Hathorn said.
The second team placed 29th with their creation of “Beep Buddy,” which is a location device, similar to Apple AirTags, but without GPS tracking to keep it safe. It comes with an app to download and it will make the device beep from a few yards away.
The projects will all be on display in the main entrance soon. Three of the teams who competed will also be competing in the Launch Box Competition locally, and on Monday, May 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. there will be a CTE Student Showcase where students will be able to show off their projects and answer questions.