REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) art students presented a student-made coloring book for Career and Technical Education Month to the Jeff Tech Operating Committee this week, celebrating the school and acting as a fundraiser for the Art Club.
Art and math teacher Angela Dragich introduced two of her art students who presented the coloring book to the committee. The students, Halee-Jeanne Postlewait and Megan Deemer, both of Brookville School District, explained the creation and purpose of the book.
“So, February is CTE Month, so in those books in front of you, they’re actually 48 different artists and there should be 46 different compositions,” Postlewait said.
One of the pages is also dedicated to CTE Month and features 15 different student’s work showcasing each of the shops at Jeff Tech.
The coloring book is functioning as a fundraiser for the Art Club at the school. Each of the committee members received a copy of the coloring book during the meeting.
“Halee and I both put a few pages or worked on a few pages in the book,” Deemer said.
She then passed around a few individual pages for the committee members to see of her and Postlewait’s work.
“We also have pages in our book that were made by some of our other students that use digital art to make pages,” Postlewait said.
She showed an example of a page designed by a digital art student, and said the particular design is also on the T-shirts and hoodies the Art Club students made.
Jeff Tech Director Barry Fillman also mentioned both students have artwork in the Fusion Cafe through CREATE Brookville which has been there for the month of February. Dragich confirmed this, and said she has already signed up to come back to the committee next month with more students to present the artwork.
Enrollment
Also during the meeting, Principal Melissa Mowrey went over the current enrollment numbers for the next school year, 2023-24.
“Right now as of today, we are at 109 applications for next year. We have never ever, ever, by the end of February been at that point. Last year’s freshman class was 155, so if I look at some of the numbers that we’ve gotten historically from sending districts, I could predict, I would say safely, an enrollment of the freshman class around 165 for next year,” Mowrey said.
Of the 109 applications, 104 of them are from the four sending districts, making up a majority of those applying to the school.
According to Mowrey, HVAC shop is full at the point the district starts processing. She said acceptance letters are typically sent out at the beginning of April. The new electrical program has seven applications so far, and she has about six students on the list asking to switch into the program. Fillman said that will also open up space in other programs.
When asked if the 600 mark was a real possibility, Mowrey said “I feel comfortable being around 575, but I’ve said that every year and we’ve had more.” She said the school will be “close, if not there.”
There is one more recruitment fair on March 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. and she has already talked to some parents of students not in the public school system who are interested in attending Jeff Tech as well.
Student Board Representative Michael Ford gave his report following Mowrey, sharing that all four of the CDL students passed their tests.
The Sadie Hawkins Dance is coming up on March 24 as well, and the state inspections begin on March 27.