REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) culinary department teamed up with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for a “Chopped” style cooking competition that featured MREs as the special ingredient in each dish.
MREs are Meal(s) Ready-to-Eat and are common meals given to the armed forces. The students had to cook four different dishes using a randomly chosen MRE food or ingredient in each dish. The four dishes were a drink, an appetizer, an entree, and a dessert.
This competition was a collaborative idea and effort between National Guard members Ssg. Jose Longoria and Cpl. Sabbatha Forcey and Jeff Tech culinary instructor Jacklyn Steele.
“Since they taste bad, we challenged them to make them taste good,” Forcey said.
As an added challenge, Steele found one of the 36 MREs she opened had sour skittles inside. She told each of the groups halfway through the competition they had to incorporate the sour skittles into either their entree or dessert dish.
“Everything was random… they had to just draw one blindly,” Longoria said. “Then they were given staples too that they could substitute in.”
“Like the MREs come with tortillas, peanuts, Cheez-It crackers, and… saltine crackers. We also flip them upside down and let them pick two off that table. So a lot of the salads had crushed peanuts on them, or the mac and cheese had crushed Cheez-Its crumbled on top. There was something from an MRE in each course,” Forcey said.
Ssg. Longoria and Cpl. Forcey helped Steele with the competition, telling the students about the use of MREs and helping with the presentation and judging of the dishes.
Members of the Principal’s 200 Club, which are students who “choose responsibility, respect, excellence, or safety” were given permission to go to the culinary department and taste test the dishes and vote for winners.
The culinary students are broken into two groups that alternate days in the kitchen. For this competition they were all working in the kitchen together at the same time. Steele let the students form their own groups of four to cook with during the contest. Each group was numbered one through seven, and a number was placed on a table in the dining area for each group.
As the groups finished their dish for each course, it would be brought out and set at the correct number. Those waiting to taste the dishes would be told what the dish was, and what the MRE ingredient in it was. Students and teachers both tasted each of the seven groups’ dishes and chose their top three to cast a vote with.
“I think you guys all did really well working as a group, making it look very appealing, and then the taste. In my eyes you guys are all winners,” Longoria said.
The PA Army National Guard brought prizes for each of the three winning teams as well, giving them out when the winners were announced after all the votes were cast for the final dish.
“This has given me an opportunity to really see their creative side,” Steele said. “I’m looking to incorporate a lot of stuff like this.”
Competition Winners
First Place:
Team 2
- Kayla Williams William DeLong Amaya Ryans Abigail Adkins
Second Place: Team 5
- Makenzie Green Colton Slovinski Alaura Lynn Latta Amber Gray
Third Place:
Team 7
- Sadie Jenkins Zoe Ellis Riley Kirk Myla Kohler