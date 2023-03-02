BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners heard from Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) students during the meeting Tuesday for Career and Technical Education Month.
Students presented from each of the sending school districts, and one student who comes from as far as Ridgway to attend Jeff Tech. Each student came from a different shop and spoke about the unique opportunities they have received while at Jeff Tech. The students who spoke were:
- Nick Highfield of Brookville, Culinary Arts
- Nicole Weible of DuBois, Cosmetology
- Bryce Ansinger of Punxsutawney, Diesel Mechanic and Heavy Equipment Technology
- Paiden Trayer of Brookville, Welding and Metal Fabrication
- Morgan Little of Brookville, HVAC/Refrigeration
- AJ Hewitt of Punxsutawney, Drafting, Design, and Engineering
- Casey Rosman of DuBois, Machine Shop
- Otto Snyder of Ridgway, Automotive Technology
- Emma Orris of Brookville, Digital Media Arts
Jeff Tech Director Dr. Barry Fillman first spoke to thank the commissioners for their support of the school, saying it’s been “a great relationship” since he started in 2015. He said the Farm to Refrigerator program has been “quite the project” and he’s excited to see how it’s going to go and it wouldn’t have been possible without the commissioners’ support.
“You guys show up for everything and support us so I want to make sure I thank you for that,” Fillman said.
February is Career and Technical Education month, a national highlight on the impact of this education in communities and on students. Fillman said right in Brookville some of the large companies are ran and owned by Jeff Tech graduates, and the next generation of “game changers” are in the school now.
Highfield was the first to speak, sharing that he’s been in the Culinary Arts program for two years, and the importance he feels the school has to the students.
“I really just think it’s a great program because we get the opportunity to do something that we enjoy and something that we absolutely love. Whether it’s me in culinary arts, Nicole, she’s in cosmetology, Otto, he’s mechanics. We all pursue something there that we can put into our future, into our careers, but also at the same time, something that we enjoy doing,” Highfield said.
Weible is a freshman in Cosmetology who said she’s known she wanted to attend Jeff Tech since she was in fifth grade. She called it an “amazing place to be at,” and said the teachers are amazing and helpful. Since starting, she has done basic haircuts, hair styling, manicures and pedicures. Weible said she feels she’s being prepared for her future.
Ansinger, a third year student in Diesel Mechanics, said he enjoys the program and that without trucking “we’d have nothing, they deliver everything, so someone’s got to be their mechanic.” When students in this program finish, they leave Jeff Tech with their state inspection permit, Class A CDL, and forklift operator certificate, which he said “will help us out tremendously” in getting hired after graduation.
Hewitt, a junior in Engineering Technologies, said his shop does a lot of hands-on work where they 3-D print parts and learn how to work as teams for larger projects. He brought with him a small robot he made in his shop with a main function to pick up and organize small discs in the shop. He explained many of the different parts and their function on the robot such as the programming, the signal receiver and the four motors.
Rosman in Machine Shop spoke about the importance of the program. He said “everything you use is made in a machine shop, you can’t get anything without it being made in the machine shop.” He spoke about the CNC machines, or computer numerical control machines, which he said allows manufacturers to run a program for parts they need.
He said the CNC machine is a good example of how the shops work together, saying that if someone on the machine messes up, the part will be sent to welding to have them fix it, and vice versa. Ansinger spoke up to say that when Diesel Shop breaks something, it will be sent to manufacturing or welding to be fixed as well.
“After Tech, I would like to possibly go to college and get a business degree and open up my own machine shop,” Rosman said.
Snyder, traveling to school from Ridgway, is a first-year student in the Automotive Technology Shop.
He brought a mock-up of a four stroke engine that is used in his shop for teaching. Snyder said he has been “wrenching” since he was about 11 years old, and now helps out in Utilitac Equipment and Outfitting in Ridgway, where he gets to help with commercial vehicles.
“I go from shop and pulling out engines and transmissions and drive shafts and go to his shop and pulling out anything,” Snyder said. “I’ll hopefully own my own shop one day after I graduate.”
He said he does anything from small engine work up to 500 horsepower cars.
Dr. Fred Park, Jeff Tech Operating Committee Chairman, also attended the meeting saying “It’s an honor and a privilege and it’s humbling to be a part of Jeff Tech.”
“You heard them talking about learning today. They were all learning, but it was different, every learning situation was different and that’s what I think education is all about,” Park said. “...and you can see what can happen when you take advantage of what’s there, they’ll do great things.”
Park later said Jeff Tech is all about the people, not the institution, referring to all the great things students had to say about their teachers, and the work of the administration.
All three of the commissioners thanked the students for attending the meeting, and Commissioner Chair Herb Bullers said the board looks forward to the presentation. Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik commended Fillman and Park for their work at the school and wished the students good luck with their future. Commissioner Scott North added that he’s grateful the students are applying themselves the way they are.
Fillman finished by talking about the expected enrollment for next year, saying the school will approach 600 students.
“We’re definitely going to approach 600, we may smash it. Up from 343 in the 2018-19 school year. So that will tell you the remarkable growth and the opportunity is there,” Fillman said.