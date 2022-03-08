PUNXSUTAWNEY — Students of Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) presented some of their projects and accomplishments to the Punxsutawney Area School Board on Thursday, also answering any questions the board had about their education.
Jeff Tech Director Barry Fillman attended the school board meeting with five students from three different departments. The students were scheduled to attend the February meeting for National Career and Tech Education Month, but were unable to make it because of the weather.
“I definitely wanted to come as a result of that and say thank you for the support of Jeff Tech. Particularly I work very closely with Mr. Pearce, Mr. Cardamone, Dr. Lesniewski. It’s been a challenging couple of years, and it’s been great to have him to bounce things off of,” Fillman said.
He said the best way to showcase the school’s success was to have some of the students share what they do.
The first speakers were Arraya Getch, a freshman from Punxsutawney, and Kayla Ceriani, a junior from Brockway, who are both in the cosmetology program.
The girls had a mannequin head with a dutch braid, and some photos of other work they had completed in the past. Ceriani said her cosmetology instructor calls her “the braiding queen,” and that she participated in Skills USA. She and others in the competition had an hour to do an updo, and she did a braided style and came in fourth place. Getch said she is better at doing color in hair.
“What I plan on doing when I graduate, maybe for like a year, is to travel around the world and give people in need haircuts. Kind of like a mission trip, but as a cosmetologist,” Ceriani said.
Getch is planning to work in salons until she can save enough money to open her own salon. The students have to complete 1,250 hours before they can test for their license, but they do leave school with their license.
The next pair were Rileigh Hollopeter, a freshman, and Bailey Shaffer, a sophomore, both of Punxsutawney, in the digital media program.
They had a video to share with the board showcasing some of the skills and programs they work on at Jeff Tech.
“That was just one of the many videos we had to make. All of us from grades nine through 12 worked on that, so we had to learn how to man the camera, the safety, what to video, and we had to learn other safety procedures with other shops in order to record,” Hollopeter said.
Shaffer attended Skills USA for photography and placed first and will be going to Hershey for states.
Finally Lindsey Davis, a freshman from Punxsutawney, spoke about her first year in the building trades department. She brought with her a project that everyone in the program starts out making to get familiar with some of the machinery.
“Everyone goes at their own pace in the shop. We have a book that we go through and we do safety tests to go through all the machines,” Davis said.
She said once students finish learning woodworking, they move on to plumbing, and eventually electrical. She is hoping to go on to further education and eventually get a job in construction or electrical work.
“It’s a time of tremendous growth at Jeff Tech and we’re doing a lot of interesting things. I’m the lucky guy who gets to walk around our building and see these kids do amazing things everyday, most of which I can’t accomplish myself,” Fillman said.
Later in the meeting, the board representative on the Jeff Tech Committee, Chad Pearce, also said the school is seeing much higher than normal applications.
“So far as of today there has been 100 applicants, and normally they have 30 to 40 and there’s still five months to go, so the school is growing in leaps and bounds,” Pearce said.
Punxsutawney Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski said PASD is in the process of sending a larger number than normal, too. There have been 62 students who have shown interest in attending Jeff Tech, and High School Principal Paul Hetrick estimates about 40 of them do attend.