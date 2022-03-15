BROOKVILLE — Students from Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) attended last week’s Jefferson County Commissioners meeting to share their accomplishments and what type of impact the school has had on them.
Jeff Tech Director Barry Fillman opened the presentation by saying the school was fortunate to have a great relationship with the county from day one. He then gave the students the chance to share what they do at the school.
Kayla Ceriani is a third-year cosmetology student from Brockway. She participated in Skills USA, creating a braided updo and getting fourth place. She hopes to travel the world giving those in need haircuts, “like a mission trip but as a hairstylist.”
She said the school accepts appointments from the community for the students getting their clinic hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 2:45 p.m. Students can do manicures, pedicures, hair cuts, and colors.
T.J. Weaver spoke about his three years of work in the auto body technology department. He started working for Kelly Chrysler Collision in Brookville in December through the school’s co-op program. He said he prefers working on older model cars.
“I know we’ve had some county vehicles, and Tracy (Zents) sitting there, he brought a truck over there last year or the year before and you guys did a great job,” Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said.
Weaver’s dad is also a graduate of Jeff Tech and is the current welding instructor. He is thinking about going into the military before opening his own auto body shop.
Miranda Beane has been in the culinary arts program for four years, and brought banana bread with her for those in attendance. She later said she preferred baking to cooking, something Fillman recalled has been the case since her first year at Jeff Tech.
She is planning to attend IUP Punxsutawney to focus on pastries and hopes to open her own bakery one day.
Skylar Allshouse is a member of the welding technology department, in her fourth year. She has several years of experience competing in Skills USA, which she shared. She also works at Superior Energy Resources in Brockway through co-op.
She had her first opportunity at Skills USA in her sophomore year, and made it to states. Unfortunately she did not go to Hershey because of COVID-19. She competed last year and earned third place.
This year, because of the number of students participating in the metal sculpture competition, she was given a fast track to states, and did not participate in districts. She is making a dump truck as her sculpture to honor her mother, who is recovering from COVID.
“My mother is a dump truck driver, and she had a very big incident with COVID this year. Both my mother and my step-dad were in the hospital from October to December. My stepdad was released in November and he has gone back to work and been doing very well. My mother is slowly recovering, but she is getting better. I figured that doing the dump truck would be something to help her out and get her through her struggling,” Allshouse said.
Allshouse would like to continue working with Superior Energy after she graduates, and attend BC3 Brockway for business management. She is considering starting her own business.
Michael Ford is in his third year with the diesel mechanic program, and is also employed with Superior Energy through co-op. He is the president of his shop. He brought a JPro system with him to show the commissioners, explaining it is a computer system he can use to reprogram trucks. It is used as diagnostic and troubleshooting software on commercial vehicles.
“When eighth grade hit, you’ve got to make that decision. Do you want to go to Jeff Tech or do you want to stay at Brockway. I just went with my gut and went with Jeff Tech,” Ford said. “I would never go back to Brockway, I love Jeff Tech. I actually say Jeff Tech is my home school.”
He is still deciding if he wants to be a mechanic or go into truck driving when he finishes school.
Lauren Wingert is a senior in the digital arts program, and she focuses on photography. She brought some of her photos with her to show the commissioners. She attended Skills USA in ninth grade and won third place. This year she is going to states for website design.
She is hoping to become a photographer for interstate studios when she graduates. Fillman said Wingert has done a lot of the work on the marketing products for Jeff Tech.
Finally, Mariska Isaac is a junior in the advanced manufacturing program, and is in her second year with the program. She has completed four and a half of the National Institute of Metalworking Skills (NIMS), which she said are like SATs for machine shops. There are seven in total, which she said usually takes four years to complete.
She said she is a fast learner and likes working with her hands, which has helped her get through the NIMS faster.
“I think it goes without saying… These are extremely dedicated students. They work hard and do what they’re asked to do and they’re going to be the leaders tomorrow, and that’s why she’s so far ahead. They all are,” Fillman said.