BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Broadband Study survey is now available on the county website for residents to complete for future planning.
This survey is an integral part of the planning study being completed by Mission Critical Partners, LLC in Port Matilda. This study is being conducted in anticipation of future projects using grant money from the state for broadband improvement.
“The federal government has made literally billions of dollars available to help bridge the digital divide across the county, especially in rural, unserved, and underserved areas,” Scott Neal with Mission Critical Partners said.
The survey is now available on the county website, www.jeffersoncountypa.com under the announcements tab.
All residents, business operators, educational institutions, healthcare providers, and any other stakeholders are encouraged to access and complete the survey.
The survey link will take users to the Google form survey, which will take about 10 to 15 minutes to complete. The survey will ask about what people use their internet for, whether they operate a business using the internet, and the quality of the internet.
Those unable to access the county’s website, there will be two group conference calls scheduled with Mission Critical Partners.
The first conference call is set for Feb. 8 from 6 to 7 p.m., and the second on Feb. 22 from 6 to 7 p.m. The number for both calls is 814-380-9900, passcode 18505#.
Scott Neal can be contacted at 814-470-0189 or by email at scottneal@missioncriticalpartners.com with any additional questions.