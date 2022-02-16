PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board is again considering possibly changing to an at-large board rather than the current regional set up, and was urged in this direction by the Jefferson County Republican Party.
Jefferson County Republican Party Chairperson Chad Horner attended the most recent school board meeting to speak in favor of the board becoming at-large. He addressed the board during the public comment portion of the meeting.
This is a topic the board previously discussed prior to the new members being sworn in. Board Solicitor David Young provided the members information on the process of changing to an at-large board, but the topic has not been revisited since the new members were sworn in.
Horner’s understanding is that ever since the Pennsylvania School Code was adopted, the Punxsutawney Area School District has elected members using the regional model.
“As someone who works in the public policy realm, I always think it’s important to ask why something is done the way it is, and why policy was put into place before we get to changing it,” Horner said.
According to Horner, it was first decided in the 1950s to elect members on a regional basis because PASD was made up of several smaller communities that had their own interests and elementary schools. He also said serving on the school board is “one of the most important elected positions in our community.”
He said making the change to elect board members on an at-large basis would provide more competition and, he believes, would result in “a better school board going forward.”
“As a political party officer, it is also difficult to recruit good candidates to run for school board, because many times we already have a good number in one (region) and sometimes we have nobody that we can find to run in another,” Horner said.
He cited the closing and consolidating of the elementary schools, the advances in how we communicate, and a smaller populated district as other reasons it is in the district’s best interest to “allow the taxpayers a say on all of the members who represent them.”
Later in the meeting, Board member Deneen Evans brought the topic up during unfinished business and requested the item be put on the March agenda.
“We had talked about this last fall, and we need to put this on the agenda, probably for March. The information that was sent to all of us prior to us getting new board members, that information needs to be sent to those new board members,” Evans said.
Young agreed he would get the information to the new members, and Board President Cindy Depp-Hutchinson said the topic would be put on the March agenda for discussion.