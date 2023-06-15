BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners heard from a representative of Herbert, Rowland, and Grubic, Inc. and the Pennsylvania Economy League before approving the proposed Strategic Management Plan prepared by the organizations Tuesday.
Bob Grimm of HRG Inc. presented the plan to the commissioners, which was funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP).
Commissioner Scott North later thanked Jefferson County Director of Development Ben White, saying that White brought the county from a possible 50 percent match down to the 10 percent match through the STMP program, saving “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
HRG, in partnership with the economy league (PEL), were asked to review the management and financial operation of Jefferson County. Grimm said there were 24 interviews within the county’s administration, done through visits to the county, and several follow-up phone interviews to answer additional questions.
“These interviews were able to provide insight into the county’s regular operations, as well as identifying potential areas of improvement in operational efficiency as well as potential cost savings. Our team also reviewed five years of historical financial records from the county including budgets in the annual financial statements,” Grimm said.
He said the conclusion reached was that even with the stresses that local governments have faced in recent years, Jefferson County Commissioners have been “good stewards of public funds, and have done an excellent job in managing the overall operation.”
Several recent “financially prudent decisions” he pointed out included the restructuring of the county’s bond issues, changes to the county’s health care plans, and the revisions to the county’s wage structure.
There are a total of 62 recommendations listed in the report provided by HRG and PEL. Grimm said the county is already working to take actions on several of these recommendations, such as the update of the personnel policy, and reviewing the feasibility of an infrastructure bank that will benefit communities throughout the county.
Grimm went on to discuss the next step of establishing a chief financial officer (CFO) for the county.
“With the completion of the plan, the county is now in a position to seek funding for establishing the chief financial officer position and determining the feasibility of making more land parcel and property information available to residents and businesses online. The creation of the CFO position not only provides immediate cost savings to the county, it will provide the commissioners and county staff with immediately available professional expertise. Having the land parcel property information available online would also allow the public to obtain information on their own and freeing up valuable staff time,” Grimm said.
He further said this position could be funded through future phases of the STMP, offsetting costs for several years.
Terri Cunkle with the Pennsylvania Department of Economic Development also attended the meeting, explaining that the STMP plan is a five-year plan, and out of that plan, the commissioners can request subsequent funding at a 10 percent match for anything recommended in the plan.
The commissioners also initiated the process to begin the decertification of the PA Great Outdoors (PAGO) as the county’s tourist promotion agency. Previously, PAGO administered the hotel taxes collected and helped promote the county. This change was also a recommendation of the HGR/PEL study to “better this area of growth,” according to a press release from the county.
“We feel that the county’s in the position now, again, have it in house. Nothing against the Great Outdoors, they do a good job, but we feel that if we had it in house that we could do better and focus just on Jefferson County,” Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said.
He said he expects the county to have an employee through the development department who will be in charge of the Hotel Tax Committee as part of their job.
Now that the process was initiated, there will be a hearing on decertification held on June 20 at 11 a.m. at Jefferson Place, followed by another vote during the next commissioners meeting, June 27.
Later during public comment, resident Herbert McConnell asked if it was the intent of the commissioners to establish a CFO, and if so how it would work with the elected treasurer’s office.
North began an explanation, saying the county currently relies on an outside consultant for such services, and pays six digits a year for this.
“The intent is to bring that expertise in house and save money at the same time so that we have here in Brookville, in Jefferson County, the real time property management to our finances…” North said.
Pisarcik said it is the board’s vision that the CFO and the treasurer will work hand-in-hand. Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg was present, and clarified what his office does, saying “we just check the accounts.”
“Any check that goes through there, my only power to say anything is if there’s not enough money in that account to cover the check. I can stop the check and hold it up until such time as the money shows up. Everything that goes through, these guys have to sign off and do it,” VanSteenberg said.
He said his office is there as part of the checks and balances when it comes to transfers and payroll.
“Every time I’ve run, my opponents have always said ‘I’m going to cut spending, I’m going to do this, I’m going to slash this.’ The treasurer has no authority to do any of those things. I work at the will of the commissioners,” VanSteenberg said.