BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners celebrated Lisa Witherite-Rieg on being named the president of the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association (POMA) and declared the week of April 18-24 National Osteopathic Medicine Week in the county.
Doctors of osteopathic medicine (DOs) use a unique whole-person approach to help prevent illness and injury. DOs account for about 11 percent of all physicians in the United States, and bring “a unique, patient-centered approach to every specialty across the full spectrum of medicine,” according to osteopathic.org.
Witherite-Rieg attended the meeting to speak on osteopathic medicine, and thank the commissioners for recognizing the week. She is an osteopathic family physician along with being the newly elected president of POMA.
“On behalf of doctors who are committed to caring for the whole person, osteopathic medicine was founded on the tenants of body, mind, and spirit, and those three things must exist in concert to preserve health and to relieve disease and injury,” Witherite-Rieg said.
Witherite-Rieg was presented with the commissioners’ proclamation naming her the 111th president of POMA to be installed on April 29, and the proclamation for National Osteopathic Medicine Week. She is the first person from Jefferson County to be named the POMA president, and only the sixth woman to hold the seat.
She will be installed as the new president during POMA22 in King of Prussia. She has practiced in rural western Pennsylvania for more than 25 years. She founded the family medicine residency program at Penn Highlands Healthcare and served as the program director for five years.
According to POMA, Witherite-Reig served as the POMA District 12 chair for 13 years, and trustee for eight years. She served as a member of the POMA Foundation since 2017, and continues to serve as a delegate to the POMA and the American Osteopathic Association House of Delegates.
According to the proclamation, there are currently 168,701 DOs in the U.S. and Pennsylvania is leading the nation with more than 12,289 licensed DOs. There are also 2,561 osteopathic medical students at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
“DOs have a strong tradition of ensuring patients in all parts of the country have access to health care, particularly in rural and medically underserved communities,” the proclamation reads.