BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners approved agreements and bids for Community Development Block Grant projects from the Fiscal Year 2021 project list, moving three projects forward with funding.
Director of Community Development Ben White attended the meeting to provide information about each of the projects to the commissioners. The project agreements approved are:
- Big Run Borough for $60,000 for the Mitchell Avenue Street Improvement Project.
- Corsica Borough for $95,400 for the Brookville Municipal Authority Corsica Waterline Replacement Project, Phase II.
- Punxsutawney Borough for $93,924 for the Punxsutawney Community Center Fitness Center Improvements Project.
The commissioners also approved awarding contracts to two 2020 CDBG projects to the lowest bidder. The contracts awarded are:
- Corsica Water Street Waterline Replacement Project, Phase I to Dave Roman Excavating, Inc. for $161,410.
- Sykesville Borough North Park Street Waterline Replacement Project to Dave Roman Excavating, Inc. for $72,750.
White said Phase I of the Corsica project will include water lines from Church Street to Route 949, and will be constructed this year following the bid approval by the commissioners. He said the county received less than five bidders on each project.
These contracts are contingent upon the contractor fulfilling all contract requirements. White said the county’s engineer goes to the project site for the inspections, and periodically he will go there to oversee the project.
“The municipality will submit a potential project to the county to be included in the CDBG application. The county, along with the municipality, will do an income survey to make sure that area the potential project is being included in is providing benefit to low and moderate income people which is a criteria for the CDBG program,” White said.
He said the county tries to get at least two or three projects out of the grant money each year. White explained the application process the county follows for the CDBG funds, saying it was “confusing” the way the timelines work.
“Each year the Community and Economic Development will disburse funds to the various CDBG entities throughout the state based on whatever formula they use,” White said.
The county solicits projects from the municipalities in the spring to include in its application to the DCED in the fall. The applications typically get approved the following spring. Once approved, the design begins, which White said can take six months “depending on the size of the projects.”
“So, by the time you get an actual project done, you’re into 2024. So a lot of 2022 projects will get constructed in 2024,” White said. “It’s a long process from start to finish, but it’s a very good program that’s helped out a lot of infrastructure, water and sewer projects especially in the municipalities throughout the years.”
He said because of the long timeframe and the increasing prices, the problem being seen in the county and statewide is bids coming in much higher than what was anticipated when the projects were approved.