PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Jefferson County Commissioners recently approved an application to be submitted for funding from the state for a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant of $500,000 for the Stello Foods expansion project.
Jefferson County Director of Economic Development Jamie Lefever said state officials have already authorized the funds for Stello Foods to be released pending a formal application. The resolution is for the county to authorize the application.
Nick Stello, president and owner of Stello Foods in Punxsutawney, said the project is focused on the warehouse and office building.
“This is where we store all the raw materials we use to make products, and finished products are stored here, and shipped out. This is where we do all our shipping and receiving, and this is where we have all our offices for the whole company,” Stello said.
The warehouse building was built in 1970 and was re-roofed once in the early 1980s.
The grant was reportedly delayed because of COVID-19, and is now being distributed. This grant is unique in that Stello’s is not required to pay any portion of the project cost, but instead used the appraised value of the property as a form of collateral.
Once the roof is done, Stello said the second phase of the project is to move the plant, but that this is part of a long-term plan. He is hopeful the roof is going to be done by the end of year “before snow flies” as long as material and supply chain issues do not prolong the project.
“This is the very first stage, and that grant is going to replace our roof. That was the grant that was approved back in 2019 that former Sen. (Joe) Scarnati got,” Stello said.
A majority of Stello Foods’ business is east of the Mississippi, specifically western and central Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and western New York. There are a few customers the brand sells to nationally and in specialty markets, according to Stello.
“The big plan is to add onto the warehouse up here with a kitchen — new process kitchen — and more warehouse space, but that’s probably an $8 to $10 million project in today’s money,” Stello said.
The project is a long way from the local beginnings of the business, working off of the Stellos’ grandparent’s patio, and a processing kitchen constructed out of the beauty shop in the basement of Rosie and Jim Stello’s home in 1991.