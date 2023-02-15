BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners gave an update on the ongoing emergency medical services (EMS) crisis at their meeting Tuesday.
Commissioner Scott North said forming a committee is ongoing, as the commissioners are speaking with each involved entity separately.
“There are a lot of facets involved here. The hospitals, the ambulance companies, the fire departments, the municipalities, the educational institutions...we are meeting weekly with those elements to get their understanding, and what they’re bringing to the table,” North said.
He said all of these elements will eventually be brought together in the working group, but the county wants to first get everyone working toward the same goal.
“What we want to avoid is bringing everyone together all at once, create a lot of noise but no activity,” North said.
The commissioners also recently met with Clarion and Forest County commissioners to share information with one another regarding EMS. He said they are “putting the pieces on the table” and making sure no entity is working on something that might inadvertently work against another entity in solving the problem.
He said a major issue right now is that with the volume of calls and lack of personnel, some of the advanced life support services might be dispatched on basic life support calls. This means the ALS service might already be engaged in another call for BLS when an ALS call needs them elsewhere.
“The counties around us, within the county, this matter has their attention. We’re looking for the right way to help them bridge the gap,” North said.
He said it’s too early to say if these discussions with other counties is leading to regionalization, but that “I don’t think any option is off the table now. We certainly have to look across municipalities and in some cases across county lines.”
He said EMS services often cross county lines already.
“The issue that Jefferson County has is no different than anybody else. And the fact that when we get to sit with the other commissioners and just kind of chat with them, I think the values, the ideas, a lot of them are all the same,” said Commissioner Herb Bullers.