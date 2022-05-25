BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners entered into several agreements for the Children and Youth Services Department, and gave an update on the work being done under the department’s new director.
Commissioner Scott North spoke to the effectiveness of new CYS Director Kerith Strano Taylor.
“CYS is one of those very difficult operations, that when they’re drawn into the situation there’s a need, an issue, or a concern. So when any of the staff from CYS are called upon to perform their duties, there’s possibly a situation that isn’t the way it should be. It’s a difficult job every day of the week for that staff,” North said.
He said the commissioners are “very pleased” with the new administrator and the whole staff. He said Strano Taylor is “fitting quite well into the role,” and is active and involved with the staff.
The first agreement was with Susquehanna Accounting and Consulting Solutions, Inc. to provide non-attest accounting and consulting services to the department under county supervision.
The next was to ratify the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees and Jefferson County CYS from Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2024.
The county also approved an agreement with Avanco International, Inc. on behalf of the CYS department for support services for the Child Accounting and Profile System (CAPS) for an annual fee of $26,862.22. CAPS is the system used to create and track profiles of children in the CYS system.
In a second agreement with Avanco, the county has a one-year maintenance agreement with CAPS in CYS for $1,544.87 per month.
Courthouse security training
Director of Jefferson County Emergency Services Tracy Zents informed the commissioners there would be a “full scale exercise at the courthouse” to test internal plans and response to certain scenarios.
The exercise will take place June 10 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Zents asked the public to work with them, and avoid being in the building during this time. There will be some outside agencies participating, but he said it’s mostly for internal staff to make sure plans will work under certain scenarios.
North said the training is meant to “enhance safety and security.”