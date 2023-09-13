BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners passed a resolution to certify the Jefferson County Development Council as the new Tourist Promotion Agency and named a new county Chief Financial Officer at Tuesday’s meeting.
New CFO
The commissioners introduced Jessica Park during the meeting, who is the new Chief Financial Officer for the county. Park gave a brief introduction of herself, saying she was born and raised a Brookville native.
Park has a 25 year history working in accounting with specifically not-for-profit organizations, mostly in the healthcare sector. She said this is her first time working in government accounting “so I have a lot to learn in that regard, but I’m glad to be here.”
Tourist Promotion Agency
A resolution named the JCDC as the new TPA retroactively back to Aug. 1, followed by a second motion to award a contract for marketing materials. The second motion awarded the contract for professional design, branding and marketing for Jefferson County tourism development to Bull Moose Marketing, Inc. for $56,700.
Jess Funk, director of the JCDC, also attended the meeting, saying she is excited to start working with Bull Moose Marketing.
“We engaged a few different firms, went through a very strenuous interview process, and we felt that they could meet the goals of the county the best. Then, as far as JCDC being appointed the new TPA, we’re really excited about that opportunity, JCDC is very excited about that to find ways where tourism and economic development intersect and also where they are separate. We’re really excited about the possibility there, I think that is a great marriage we’re excited to see come to fruition,” Funk said.
There is no cost to the county associated with JCDC doing the work of the TPA, only the administration costs, and the rest is paid for by the tourism money the county gets, according to Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik.
Commissioner Scott North said the next step in the certification process is similar to the decertification process. The resolution passed by the commissioners now goes before all the representatives of the municipalities in the county and they take actions to approve or reject the resolution. The threshold for certification is lower than decertification, moving from 65 percent to 50 percent for approval.
The commissioners were all optimistic the JCDC will be approved by the municipalities to be the TPA for the county moving forward.
“We see this as absolutely the best, most positive, most advantageous path forward. Hopefully our friends at the borough and township level will support that request,” North said.
The commissioners expect to have a director for tourism by the end of the month.