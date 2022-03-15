BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners were happy with the recent presentations of Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) students, sharing their positive outlook on the school with the director and board chairman during last week’s meeting.
“You ladies and gentlemen are inspiring… It is encouraging hearing all of you speak about what you’re going through, what you’re working toward, your goals, your ambitions. Life is going to present you with challenges you can’t imagine right now, but you’ve already developed the mindset of working through those issues to accomplish your goals and adapt to what life is bringing,” Commissioner Scott North said.
He also said he would be interested in having the students back to update them on how they’re progressing to their future. He said they would like to see as many young people as possible stay in the community, but that the students continuing to develop their areas of interest and skill was critical regardless of where they take those skills.
He said what they’re doing is critical to the whole country.
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik also said it must be exciting for Jeff Tech Director Barry Fillman and Jeff Tech Board Chair Fred Park to see the development of the school.
“You guys have done a tremendous job of recruiting the kids, number one, and giving them an idea and the kids reacting to that. That has to be very satisfying,” Pisarcik said.
Park has been with the board for 15 years and said he has seen it “transform into the great school it is today.” He said he also enjoys getting to hear what the students are doing, and that it’s great to see the result of everyone’s hard work.
“I think our area is very honored to have a school like Jeff Tech so that the students in Punxsutawney, DuBois, Brockway and Brookville are able to provide that service. We couldn’t do that ourselves. Together the four school districts can do this,” Park said.
Fillman added there are a decent amount of students coming from St. Marys and Ridgway and have received two applications from Cameron County.
Donna Cooper with the Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority was also at the meeting and spoke up to say the department had benefited from a partnership with Jeff Tech and its students in the past.
The culinary program was participating in a worm composting program before the pandemic, sorting and weighing the waste to see how much they were diverting from landfills. Students in the building trades program also built the newspaper sheds at some of the recycling sites. Other students have also made labels for the drop-off recycling program.