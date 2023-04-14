BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners heard from librarians in the county library system during Tuesday’s meeting, and proclaimed April 23 to 29 National Library Week.
Several county librarians attended the meeting to speak about the importance of libraries. First to speak was Darlene Marshall, the Jefferson County Library System administrator and librarian of Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway.
“I just want to point out that our libraries are not just about books. We’re more than that. There’s a lot of stories that happen at a library every day and every week and all year long,” Marshall said.
She shared one of those stories with the commissioners from her own library, giving them a hand out about kindergartener Rearden Blake. Rearden has been visiting the library to work on his own story he is creating, along with the help of library staff.
Marshall also had photos of children playing at the library. She said the library used to have a train table that the children would all play with, but once they added a play kitchen, the children would bypass the train table for the kitchen. She explained this by saying it’s because children see their parents in the kitchen all the time, so they’re “role modeling what we do.”
She said there’s a statistic that indicates a lot of kindergarten students don’t get to go to libraries.
“So, we really try in Jefferson County to get our kindergarten students to our libraries, and make sure they have access to books and know that they have the potential to access reading materials and we try to get books into kids’ hands,” Marshall said.
As part of National Library Week, all the Jefferson County libraries will have “Free Book Friday” where children can receive a free book to take home. Marshall said this campaign is “because we want kids to have their own libraries at home…”
Janine Strohm, executive director of the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library in Brookville, also shared a story from her library.
She spoke with Jen Coleman, director of the Summerville Public Library, about a digital literacy grant their libraries received from the Department of Labor. Strohm said the libraries have offered classes on social media, and other needs for the workforce today, benefiting everyone, but mostly those over the age of 50.
She said the programs are “rather exciting to see that, because it’s free.” The libraries have continued to have “tech days” as part of this grant.
Commissioner Scott North thanked them all for “being on the frontline to combat illiteracy.”
“Literacy in today’s world, it’s different. It speaks to some of the things you were talking about; electronic literacy,” North said.