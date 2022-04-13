BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners proclaimed April Child Abuse Prevention Month during the meeting Tuesday morning, giving the floor to several speakers representing various organizations that work to protect children from abuse.
The first speaker was Pat Berger, director of Western PA CARES for Kids Child Advocacy Center. Every April, CARES places pinwheels in storefronts to recognize National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and visualize the work CARES and partner agencies do every day to support child victims of abuse and their families in Jefferson County.
Berger said the pinwheel represents what every child should have –the chance to laugh and play without the fear of physical or sexual abuse.
“CARES joins with more than 40 child advocacy centers across the state to draw attention to the importance of providing children with safe, healthy environments. The pinwheels also send the message that children who have been abused can experience a joyful childhood with the intervention and support that child advocacy centers provide,” Berger said.
In 2021, Western PA CARES served more than 300 child victims and their families. This was done through collaborative team responses to cases involving suspected abuse.
Across the state in 2021, child advocacy centers served 15,474 child victims of abuse and their families, Berger said. About 63 percent of these children were under the age of 13, 75 percent of the children were sexually abused, 20 percent were physically abused, and 5 percent were severe neglect, witness to violence, and drug endangerment, according to Berger.
“The first step in preventing abuse is to know the signs of abuse. We have prepared information and educational posts on our Facebook page for every weekday of this month,” Berger said.
Businesses and schools will display the poster for the month and pinwheels to show support. The commissioners will also be lighting the courthouse bell tower in blue for the month.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett also attended and spoke briefly about the inception of CARES in 2008. He said a member of the board asked if the organization was needed in the county.
“(Approximately) 1,500 interviews later, we know that we need this. We have created a model here in Jefferson County that I think is a shining star in the state of Pennsylvania. We’ve gone to Harrisburg and talked about it as people try to replicate the success that we’ve had. We have created a friendly environment where kids feel safe to disclose the most awful things in their life that we need to know so that we can protect them,” Burkett said.
He said the system is constantly being adjusted as gaps in service are found. He said he is excited about a recent hire, a retired state police lieutenant who he has worked with over the years. This new hire is now the investigative team coordinator, working as a liaison between the DA office, law enforcement, and children and youth services (CYS).
Burkett said he is also excited about the change in leadership in the Jefferson County CYS. He said especially after the pandemic, “agencies really have to lock arms and work together.”
“There is no room in child abuse investigations for fighting and for petty quarrels. It is a time for us all to work together, and I’m really optimistic about our future,” Burkett said.
The final speaker was Kerith Strano-Taylor, CYS director of Jefferson County, who doubled down on the importance of the child advocacy center getting justice for children.
“I was practicing (law) before it came to be, and I’ve obviously been practicing after, and I can’t tell you how many cases we’ve been able to move forward because of the disclosures that are made at the CAC that we might not have gotten in the old days when kiddos had to tell their story to 10 different people,” Strano-Taylor said.
She said she believes the necessary organizations are moving forward as a collaborative team to keep children and families safe. She also said that anyone who loves child welfare are encouraged to come work at the agency, as it is still short staffed.
Her final point was to ask that mandated reporters use the website rather than the phone lines. She said the phone lines are “incredibly short staffed right now.” The goal is to have hold time less than five minutes, and keep the dropped calls below five percent. Right now, they are at about eight to nine percent because there are currently 14 vacancies.
“Right now the majority of the calls coming through ChildLine are mandated reporters that have access to computers and could do their reporting online. It’s a very robust system at keepkidssafe.pa.gov,” Strano-Taylor said.
The idea behind this is to keep the phone lines open for those who aren’t mandated reporters so “the person at the grocery store who sees something of concern” can call in and get connected to someone.
The goal is to reach as many children who need help as possible and minimize the chance of any reports slipping through the cracks.