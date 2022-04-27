BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners proclaimed May Mental Health Awareness Month, and heard from Dennis Bembenic with The Meadows Psychiatric Center on the topic.
Bembenic is the community relations liaison for The Meadows, and said they are trying to promote mental health awareness as part of the national trend. The organization is also posting on social media about this issue.
The largest issue facing the mental health field right now is staffing, according to Bembenic. He said he has been asked if there’s beds available, and he said there are plenty available but no staff.
“Our hospital is running at about 60 percent of capacity. Other hospitals are in the same shape,” Bembenic said.
He said there have been both positives and negatives resulting from the pandemic. He sited The Hope Squad, a national suicide prevention organization, which said the child adolescent population saw a 3 percent decrease in suicide rates during the pandemic. He said this is being attributed to better family bonds as the pandemic kept children at home.
“However, what we’ve been seeing at a hospital level is a huge spike in depression. Kids are socially interacting as much as they were when they were in school and building those bonds. The other part is a more aggressive nature of the patient when they come to us,” Bembenic said.
Bembenic said this is because of the fear of getting COVID-19 if they sought help at the hospital, so when the patients do finally come to them they are more severe cases and require longer treatment to stabilize.
Children didn’t have the opportunity to grow socially during the pandemic, but because they were at home more and families were more interactive, that aspect improved in some children, according to Bembenic.
“So, we’re seeing pluses and minuses if you will,” Bembenic said.
He said the staffing issue is all across the medical field and statewide. Telehealth was a positive addition, but he said this is being phased back out by the state government.
“There are options to do telehealth, but we are regulated by the state and also by the insurance and what they’ll pay for, and telehealth is slowly getting phased out,” Bembenic said. “We’re lobbying for it, we’re asking for it.”
Bembenic’s wife is a clinical outpatient worker, and he said her rate of no-shows were drastically reduced because of the ability to have an appointment via telehealth. Now that this option is going away, the rate of no-shows is increasing again.
He said telehealth also helped with the staffing issues in some ways. This made it easier for the patients to receive services, but said on the clinical end the doctors and therapists don’t get the full pictures of a patient that way.