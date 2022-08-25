BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners proclaimed September Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and heard from Mary Brown with the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team about the efforts being made in the area for this mission.
Brown is the coordinator for the team, and encouraged everyone to consider attending a meeting with them. The team meets the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. and the meeting can be attended in-person or through Zoom.
She also said the annual Walk for Suicide Prevention and Awareness is scheduled for Sept. 11 at the DuBois City Park. The team also tries to raise funding for trainings they offer, like the “question, persuade, refer” training or QPR.
The walk is just around the DuBois City Park, so it’s not too long, but Brown did say there is typically between 300 and 400 people in attendance each year.
The team is also planning to have some speakers at the walk, and is expecting state Rep. Mike Armanini to be one of them. There will also be a basket raffle.
“We also do a lot for our suicide survivors, and those are the individuals who have lost someone to suicide. So we do a couple of tables. We have resources. We tried to help them anyway we can,” Brown said.
There is also a support group for such people through the suicide prevention team.
Recommended Video
“It’s the fourth Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. We do offer it on Zoom and we offer it in-person at Penn State DuBois,” Brown said. “Anybody who’s lost a loved one to suicide can come to these meetings.”
The team is also connected with Crisis, and will try to reach out to help get those thinking about suicide the proper help, such as therapy. Brown said oftentimes people “just don’t know where to go.”
The team is also offering $500 grants to law enforcement or other groups for suicide prevention programs. Brown said when someone is thinking about suicide, they get tunnel vision and only think about how they can end their own pain and problems. Not only do people have to be there to talk them out of this act, but then they need help to properly deal with their struggles so they don’t end up back in the same mindset.
“They don’t think outside that but they have such a pain that they don’t see any other way out...And that’s the usual response. Like ‘you stopped me from killing myself but now, I still have all my problems to deal with’ and then we hope that they get that help. Typically once they get that help, they start to feel better,” Brown said.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett attended the meeting, and spoke up to say he believes there is strong correlation between drug addiction and suicide attempts. He said “hopelessness” is the common thread between them. Brown agreed with this, and said this is why they also do the suicide prevention training.
Burkett said he believes these people need a source of hope, and that faith plays a major role in this. Brown said the team is also working on filling this role in their organization, and has reached out to a pastor about joining.