BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners recently entered into an agreement with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office regarding the historic opioid settlement, and are in the planning stages of how to utilize potential settlement funds when they arrive.
Commissioner Scott North explained the agreement and decision to sign Jefferson County on. The county becomes one of 50 counties in the state to enter the agreement.
The $26 billion settlement involves the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen as well as Johnson & Johnson – and requires industry changes to help prevent a similar crisis in the future, in addition to the funds, according to Shapiro in a news release on the AG website.
“The Attorney General has been involved in orchestrating a class action lawsuit on behalf of not just counties, but some of the larger municipalities across the commonwealth, and the offer was extended to the counties and cities, and certain first class townships that met a certain population threshold,” North said.
Municipalities or counties had the option to decline, but Jefferson County officials chose to participate, along with a majority of the other counties.
“To pursue it ourselves would be very expensive, a very complicated process. We consulted with legal council locally, the county solicitor. We consulted with the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, which had a hand in crafting this effort, and it seems to be in the best interest of the people of Jefferson County to participate in this as a party to the suit,” North said.
He said class action lawsuits take into account the legal costs, administrative costs and settlement costs. North said the settlement has not been determined yet, but that there will be specific things for which the settlement money can be used.
The intent is that it is used to help those in the area “with regard to opioid related and drug related afflictions and education.” It will not be general fund money, it will “come with strings,” North said.
The county signed onto the settlement lawsuit at the end of December. The commissioners have just started discussions on where the money might be spent, as they learn more about the parameters it will have.
North said there might be six or eight criteria to how the money can be used, and the Jefferson County Commissioners might choose one or two on which to focus their efforts. One that North used as an example was education programs for youth. He also said that prenatal care is another possibility.
“So step one is to understand what we can do, and then step two is going to be us trying to put our heads to the best uses,” North said.
Commissioner Herb Bullers said some organizations have already reached out to them to let them know that when the money comes in they would like their “fair share.”
“There are several things, and we have to look at this. That’s why they’re giving us some flexibility because what may work best in Jefferson County may not be the best approach for Lackawanna County, for example. So, they’re giving us some parameters, but also some latitude…” North said.