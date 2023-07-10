BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners are starting to receive responses back from borough and township officials regarding their plans to decertify the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors (PAGO) as the county’s Tourism Promotion Agency (TPA).
Commissioner Scott North attended the Brookville Borough Council meeting last Wednesday to answer questions. During that meeting, he shared the county has already received two approvals from Heath and Warsaw townships. Earlier this month, both Falls Creek and Sykesville boroughs spoke in favor of passing the resolution.
“So we sent to each municipality a sample resolution with a cover letter explaining what we want to do and why. In short, the county believes that we can do a better job with the hotel tax money,” North said.
He later clarified the resolution requires at least 65 percent of the total population of Jefferson County be in favor for the decertification to pass.
North explained to the council the county levies a 5 percent tax on lodging facilities and functions within the county, which he said brought in excess of $270,000 in 2022.
According to North, the county keeps a 4 percent administration fee and the rest of the money goes to PAGO. He said this is by statute for any county that has a Tourism Promotion Agency, then calling it “the most confusing and convoluted statute I’ve ever read, because different classes of counties have different rules.”
In the case of Jefferson County, the TPA, which is PAGO, operates on 75 percent of those funds, and 25 percent is supposed to come back to the county for activities and promotion. North said the Hotel Tax Committee provides guidance and information in this regard to PAGO.
“In short, ladies and gentlemen, the commissioners who are responsible for levying, collecting, and distributing this tax would like to take this in house. We think we can take that money and focus it on Jefferson County instead of the five county consortium that is currently in place. We can have more funds available for our grant programs,” North said.
Once he gave a brief explanation of the Hotel Tax and the function of the TPA, he started accepting questions from the council members, further explaining the process and the county’s future plans.
He also said the county has put out Requests for Proposals, which were due back last Friday, to give the county direction on “branding and a tourism approach.” North said this is the county’s way of looking ahead rather than waiting to see how the votes come in from the municipalities.
The county has preliminary plans to put a staff person in place. He said the county still intends to have collaborative efforts with other counties, saying “the other counties have already reached out to express an interest in doing exactly that,” including some non-PAGO counties.
North later said there are currently five counties in Pennsylvania now actively breaking away from their TPAs.
North said the commissioners have worked out an estimated budget for this anticipated position. He said the tourist promotion worker would have about $150,000 for promoting the county, and a remaining $130,000 would go toward an enhanced grant program. He then referred to the accounting provided by PAGO, and said according to those numbers the county only had about $23,000 for its grant program last year.
He thanked the council for their time and said he respected their process and encouraged the members to reach out if they had any further questions.