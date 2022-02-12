BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners received updates on several area projects this week, such as Love’s Travel Stop, the Punxsutawney Community Center and applications related to future grant funding.
Updates on projects were provided by Ben White, director of community development, and Jamie Lefever, director of economic development, who attended the meeting.
Most notably, Lefever said she is in regular contact with Paula Foradora, the project manager of the Nine Star Capital Project –which includes the Love’s Travel Stop in Brookville.
“The infrastructure is coming along, by the end of February the infrastructure –water, sewage, hopefully the gas and what not, will all be complete. They’re still expecting a late spring opening of Love’s,” Lefever said.
There is not an exact date yet, but the project is still moving along. She said everything is going as anticipated.
She also noted the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store is moving along and will likely be open soon. Lefever said the BFS Foods, which will be constructed at the old Gold Eagle site, might experience a postponement due to supply chain issues.
BFS was planning to begin construction in spring, but she does not have a definite start time yet.
“So we do have a lot of things, and there’s a few things going on behind the scenes,” Lefever said. “A lot of activity that I hope will come to fruition in Jefferson County.”
The Jefferson County Development Council is still offering loans for local businesses to utilize as well. The loan is $100,000 max at four percent and a 10-year term.
White had a couple items for approval by the commissioners regarding possible grant money. The first was a resolution to add some additional language for the Fiscal Year 2021 CDBG program applications required by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
The application was submitted in the fall, but the DCED wanted the additional language added, according to White.
The second resolution is for the approval to submit an application for grant funds to the Pennsylvania Department of Economic Development for the Strategic Planning Program. This grant money will be used to fund an analysis of the county to find what areas could be improved or what projects would most benefit the county.
“The intent is to hire an independent contractor/consultant to provide an analysis of the county’s existing managerial, administrative, financial, and operational capacities. The resulting analysis will result in the development of a short and long-term fiscal and operational plan, specifically identifying the financial and operational strategies necessary to ensure the future vitality without overstraining the taxpayers,” White said.
Once the analysis is done, and projects are identified, it will open the county up to further grant opportunities and possible monies to fund the identified projects.
White also said the Punxsutawney Community Center theater improvement project will be going out to bid in spring. This project was previously approved through the CDBG program, but the bids came in well over the grant allocation, so another application was submitted to allocate additional funds to the HVAC system upgrades.
“Once that 2021 application is approved, that money that’s allocated to the HVAC system in Punxsy will be combined with the previous money that was allocated and have enough money and go out to bid in order to get that project completed,” White said. “I know there have been several years of CDBG monies that have been put into the community center for improvements, which is because it’s a major, great asset to the community and to the area. So, it’s good to be able to keep the facility and continue to grow.”