BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners discussed the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s proposed tolling of certain bridges on Interstate 80 and what it would mean for the community at their meeting this week.
The North Fork project on I-80 in Jefferson County is a candidate for bridge tolling through the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (P3) Initiative, as part of the PennDOT Pathways program. The bridges cross are located in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township.
PennDOT is reporting a current budget gap of $8.1 billion in highway and bridge funding. The Pathways program identifies potential alternative funding options, including the proposed tolling of candidate bridge projects across the state to pay for reconstruction.
The topic was initially brought up to commissioners by Jamie Lefever, director of the Jefferson County Department of Economic Development. She said she is involved in a coalition with Clarion County against the possible tolling. The Canoe Creek bridges on I-80 in Clarion County are also one of the nine candidate projects for tolling.
“We realize our bridges need fixed, but the idea of tolling people, especially local businesses and what not, could see an economic downside and furthermore we don’t want to see trucks coming through downtown Brookville,” Lefever said.
She said there will be another meeting soon to discuss how to get their voice out against the tolling. In working with politicians and chambers of commerce across the state, the coalition is working to find another way to fix bridges without implementing tolling.
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said some of the bridges are inspected yearly, and most of them are every two years, but that those are only county-owned bridges. The commissioners were unsure about township bridges.
“It’s not only a tolling issue, it is a diversion issue. The roads cannot necessarily handle trucks coming through… the traffic itself would be a nightmare as you see when there’s an accident. That could be your everyday life,” Lefever said.
The coalition group is considering putting together a resolution for counties to look at that Lefever might bring before the commissioners at a later date.
Commissioner Herb Bullers used Lefever’s update as an opportunity to voice the board’s own concern and opposition to tolling.
“The commissioners have definitely been opposed to this, and we’ve voiced it. We were to the school that night (a meeting at Hickory Grove Elementary School), and I’m sure everybody out there understood what Jeff and Scott and I were thinking as far as this toll goes,” Bullers said.
Commissioner Scott North said they expressed their “vehement opposition” when attending the stakeholder meeting. They have also reached out to their legislators, and the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania to communicate and work with.
“We pointed out to PennDOT very clearly the anticipated downturn and negative impact of tolling any of these bridges and that we are unquestionably against this and that’s been expressed and repeated to PennDOT and our legislation,” North said.
He also said if PennDOT insists on tolling, they offered an alternative of exempting local traffic from Jefferson County and the counties adjacent to it, like Clarion and Clearfield counties. He said it’s not just their people, it’s their region that will be affected.
“And I think it’s been proven over time that tolling bridges, the money –it isn’t taken care of to the fact that it does what it’s supposed to do. They’ve proved that through history,” Bullers added.
The commissioners do not know the precise schedule for the replacement of the bridge, and were told the bridge would only be tolled for 10 years, but are skeptical that would be the case. The plans that were shared with them were to have cameras capture license plates, and then send the bill for the toll out through the license and registration information. North said that is what was told to them, but that plans can change and he was not speaking for PennDOT.
“Our concern is that this thing will become perpetual and the local impact won’t be temporary, it will be permanent,” North said. “Our position is uncompromising on this. We think the tolling is a negative impact to the community, and any community.”
Lefever said the request for proposal to construct the tolling gantries was meant to be opened last week. She also said the P3 board is a private partnership, which allows decision making without going through typical channels, as she understands it. She also said the coalition she is involved in is looking into the legality of the P3 initiative.
A virtual public meeting regarding the potential Jefferson County project was held late last year, presenting new information about PennDOT pursuing one-way tolling at the North Fork and Canoe Creek projects, because of their proximity on I-80 and public feedback.
PennDOT said it will toll westbound traffic at North Fork and eastbound traffic at Canoe Creek. Tolls are expected to be $1 to $2 for passenger cars using an electronic E-Z Pass, with higher rates for toll-by-plate vehicles and medium to heavy trucks.
— Ben Destefan of The Courier Express contributed to this article.